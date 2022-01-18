Who is JJ Feild? All about Neve Campbell's partner as 'Scream' star opens up on adoption

Canadian actress Neve Campbell has opened up about adopting her son with partner JJ Feild.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 48-year-old star revealed that she has already discussed the topic of adoption with her son, Raynor. She also believed that it is better to bring up the subject sooner rather than later with adopted kids. She said:

"I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think 'Keep it from them and throw it at them when they're 21 so their entire reality falls apart,' which makes so much sense."

She added that her guidance included telling the children who they were and where they came from even before they understood the language.

After Campbell spoke with Raynor about his adoption, she said there was no surprise.

"He knows he was in Cynthia's tummy. She made him."

The Drowning Mona actress further said that she asked Cynthia's birth mother to share some pictures of herself and a letter addressed to Raynor, even before his birth.

"She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes."

Aside from Raynor, Neve Campbell and JJ Feild are also parents to their biological son Caspian.

Who is Neve Campbell's partner JJ Feild?

John Joseph Feild, popularly known as JJ Feild, is a British-American theater, film and television actor. Born in 1978 in Colorado, USA, his family moved to London when he was six months old.

Feild developed a passion for acting when he was studying in school. He enrolled in Hampstead's Fine Arts College and later Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1999.

He bagged his first role in the British series Heartbeat as Junno in one of its episodes. Post that, he starred in the crime-drama series The Bill, where he played the role of Jamie in its 1999 episode Blowing It All Away.

Feild went on to star in several mini-series and television films like Reach for the Moon, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Last Orders, Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story, The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story, Poirot, The Secret Life of Mrs. Beeton, The Night Watch, etc.

The 44-year-old actor got his big break from Joe Johnston's action sci-fi film Captain America: The First Avenger, where he played the character of James Montgomery Falsworth.

JJ later appeared in films and series like Austenland, TURN: Washington's Spies, Ford v Ferrari, Lost in Space, etc.

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild have been dating since 2011. The duo welcomed their first child, Caspian, in August 2012. While appearing on CBS' show The Talk, Campbell revealed that the duo were looking for a unique name for their firstborn.

"We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son."

In 2018, the duo adopted a son, Raynor. Campbell announced the news via her Instagram account, where she shared a picture of the three of them walking a pram.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the professional front, Neve Campbell, who recently reprised her role of Sidney Prescott in Scream, will next be seen in the TV series The Lincoln Lawyer.

Edited by Srijan Sen