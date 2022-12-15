''God save Gale'': Scream 6 fans wonder what happened to Gale in new teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer for Scream 6 is here, and while the 1:05-minute-long clip has appropriately piqued fans’ curiosity, it also left them wondering as to where characters Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed are.

To note, the latter first appeared in Scream 4 (2011) and was briefly shown in Scream (2022). Meanwhile, Gale has been among the main characters in the franchise. Their absence left fans confused, and many took to the social media space to express their concerns.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream VI will have actors Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown returning from preceding installments.

The newcomers joining the cast of the slasher film, which will hit theaters on March 10 next year, include Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Henry Czerny, and Samara Weaving.

Fans wonder if Kirby is the new Ghostface and about Gale's absence in Scream 6 teaser

As soon as the teaser hit online spaces, it grabbed netizen’s attention. The clip featured the familiar faces of Sam (Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Ortega), and Mindy (Brown), but not of Gale (Cox) and Kirby (Panettiere).

This left fans speculating as to what may have happened to them, with some suggesting that they might have been killed off. Kirby being the new Ghostface was also circulating among the ideas.

Aside from her and Gale’s no-show topic, the trailer was appreciated, with fans expressing their excitement for the March premiere. Check out some of these tweets below:

The synopsis for Scream 6 reads as:

The survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leave Woodsboro behind and start a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

The teaser too indicated the New York City shift. Set against the background of Halloween, the clip started with a helicopter view of the Big Apple and proceeded to show a subway train leaving platform 3.

Inside the train are Sam, Tara, and a short-haired Mindy, along with several others dressed in Halloween costumes, including as Ghostface. But one such Ghostface is not an impersonator, which alarms Sam.

The clip ended with the train entering the subway and Mindy getting attacked by Ghostface. Since its release, Scream 6's teaser has garnered 1 million views.

Who is not returning in Scream 6?

Notably, the upcoming film will miss the character of Sidney Prescott, portrayed by Neve Campbell, as she announced her exit over payment issues. This makes it the first film in the Scream franchise to not have the popular character or the actress.

In June 2022, declaring her good-bye from the franchise, Campbell had stated:

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Admitting that Campbell’s decision had affected Scream 6's script “greatly,” Director Gillett added:

“But it felt like there's an opportunity to really dig into this new crop of characters, and I think people will be really surprised and pleased with how successfully this movie does that.”

Meanwhile, Cox’s author and morning host character Gale has been associated with the franchise since its first film, which was released in 1996. Calling her a “pretty strong” woman, the Friends star told Variety in June that she “may not ever [die], but who knows!”

Scream 6 is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein via Spyglass Media Group, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions.

