All about Scream 6 crossword, cast, potential release date

Scream 6, the sixth sequel to the meta-horror film Scream, is all set to hit theaters in March 2023. The film franchise has been in mainstream media for a long time, becoming a pop culture icon and a famed household name in the process. The meta film series follows Ghostface, a masked killer who has a particular M.O. and references classic slashers and horror films from the past.

Though the figure has changed with every installment, with various killers donning the mask and using the same technique, the franchise has maintained continuity, with some classic characters still present from the original 1996 film. The upcoming sixth film of the series will feature the surviving cast members from the acclaimed 2022 legacy sequel, including Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmine Savoy Brown), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Scream @ScreamMovies Things end but memories last forever. Happy birthday to #5cream Things end but memories last forever. Happy birthday to #5cream. https://t.co/uK9NKTZe7G

Though Scream 6 is yet to receive a trailer, the brilliant marketing team came up with something else: a crossword revealing clues about the upcoming film.

Scream 6 crossword puzzle: What does solving the crossword reveal about the new entry?

Those who have followed the franchise from its early days already know that Ghostface is quite obsessed with games, incorporating them into their dramatic murders. The original film featured an extended opening sequence of Ghostface torturing Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in a quiz-game-type setting before killing her.

This has remained one of the signature things about the killer, despite various changes in the masked entity over the years. To pay tribute to this, the team behind Scream 6 came out with a Sunday crossword themed after the slasher franchise just ahead of the trailer release, which is expected to take place later this week.

The crossword isn't the easiest one, even for fans of the franchise. It is quite mixed, like a real crossword, with clues varying from extremely complicated to fairly easy.

The crossword does not reveal any vital clues that most viewers did not already know, but it did confirm a few doubts. The crossword revealed some key locations, like the iconic subway and Blackmore University. The crossword puzzle also revealed that Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), the fan-favorite character from Scream 4, is also likely to return for Scream 6.

The cast will also include Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, and Tony Revolori. The official plot for the upcoming film reads:

"In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City."

It is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett with a script and story from James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, and Kevin Williamson.

Speaking to Total Film about the new characters in the film, Tyler Gillett said:

"We love all of these new characters and the people who came in to play these new characters and I think audiences are going to be really excited by how they're used and how they become part of this Scream group. One of the most fun and exciting things about making this project is watching those relationships evolve on screen and off screen. People are going to be really surprised and excited about how we're playing with all of those characters."

Scream 6 will be out in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes