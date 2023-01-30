The Boogeyman trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

The Boogeyman trailer is here! 20th Century Studios released the same on Monday, January 30, 2023. Based on Stephen King's 1973 short story by the same name, the upcoming movie has been helmed by Rob Savage.

Lasting just over two minutes, the trailer has all the supernatural-horror vibes King’s novels and their film adaptations are known for. Aided by crafty camera angles and a spooky background score, the intriguing clip can give you the scares even in daylight.

Watch the trailer below:

The synopsis of the movie reads:

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

The Boogeyman release date has been set for June 2, 2023, which means it will compete against biggies like Marvel-backed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and The Flash, among others.

What does The Boogeyman trailer show?

The Boogeyman trailer starts with Dr Will Harper pacifying his scared younger daughter, Sawyer Harper, and asking her to sleep since the “monster check” is done. He wonders how she sleeps with the lights on.

As the trailer progresses, a piece of ominous background music starts along with the signature whispering ghost voice. This wakes Sawyer up, and she takes a hard look at the door inside her room. After it opens suddenly, the shaky young girl is forced to check under her bed.

She rolls her moon lamp in a certain direction, and we see a flicker of the supernatural being that’s expected to royally trouble Sawyer and her family. The following frames show Rita Billings, probably a ghostbuster, detecting the horror activities and concluding that “it’s been around forever.”

Then we see Sawyer’s elder sister Sadie Harper, who seems to be a disbeliever in ghosts and all things paranormal, being frightened as she investigates her house. Lester Billings, played by David Dastmalchian, worryingly informs Will about “the thing that comes for your kids when you’re not paying attention.”

A desperate run by Sadie -- Sawyer lying on the couch to hide from the spirit -- and a kid being flung towards the TV are some of the sequences that wrap up the engaging trailer.

Meet The Boogeyman cast and other details

Produced by Shawn Levy via his 21 Laps Entertainment banner along with Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, the cast of the forthcoming supernatural horror film consists of:

Chris Messina as Dr Will Harper.

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper.

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper.

David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings.

Marin Ireland as Rita Billings.

Madison Hu.

To note, the project commenced in February last year with the team setting up camp in New Orleans. Primetime Emmy Award-nominee and music producer Patrick Jonsson was roped in to provide the musical score for The Boogeyman.

Now, if you are wondering how to watch The Boogeyman, you will have to wait till it hits theatres in four months as the makers plan to take the film out exclusively in cinema halls. After its theatrical run, the horror flick may hit Hulu.

The Boogeyman hits the theatres on June 2, 2023.

