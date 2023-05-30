How did Gwen Stacy receive her spider-powers in the comics? Exploring the origins of Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres this week, and Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, returns once more to the big screen. A breakout character from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy's alternate version of a person with spider powers quickly became a fan favorite and is set to play a huge role in the sequel.

Spider-Gwen has existed in the comics for a long time now. However, the character has just gotten popular over the last few years. Her appearance in the movies is, of course, the case here, but her story in comics is also quite interesting. So, with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, let's take a look at her origins and how she got her spider powers.

Spider-Gwen received her powers after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider

James | Meta Comics (Spider-Man Renaissance) @ComicsMeta I very much don’t think Miles and Gwen will end up together in Across the Spider-Verse. I think that arc will end with Gwen deciding she doesn’t want to just be a part of a Spider-Man’s story like every other Gwen Stacy, she’s gonna wan to branch out and find her own story. I very much don’t think Miles and Gwen will end up together in Across the Spider-Verse. I think that arc will end with Gwen deciding she doesn’t want to just be a part of a Spider-Man’s story like every other Gwen Stacy, she’s gonna wan to branch out and find her own story. https://t.co/XMXCbElHaq

Created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez, Gwen Stacy first appeared as Spider-Woman in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 in September 2014. Following this, she fully took on the role of Spider-Gwen in her own comic book series. She hails from Earth-65 in the comic books and has become a huge part of the Spider-Verse.

According to Fandom, in her childhood, Gwen was raised by her father, George Stacy, after the death of her mother, Helen. George Stacy was extremely ethical and moral, and Gwen was his complete opposite. This clash in nature constantly saw the father and daughter at odds, resulting in Gwen becoming secluded and taking up drums as a passion.

Throughout her younger years, Gwen also developed a close friendship with her neighbor and fellow introvert, Peter Parker. At midtown high, they made more friends, leading them to form their own band called the Mary Janes. However, Gwen's life changed once a genetically engineered spider bit her.

Receiving the powers of an arachnid, Gwen was dubbed by the media as "Spider-Woman," but she would rather exploit her powers than use them to help those in need. However, her views changed once she heard her father talk about how Spider-Woman could use her powers to change society and save people.

However, Gwen's biggest challenge as a superhero came when her best friend, Peter Parker, transformed himself into the Lizard while trying to live up to his idol Spider-Woman. Their fight led to his death, with Gwen facing the biggest tragedy of her life and being blamed for it as well. This caused her to become an even more efficient crime fighter as his death would constantly haunt her.

Gwen has also been a huge part of the Spider-Verse comic crossover. In the multiverse, she was tasked with finding Peter Parker, who went crazy following the death of his universe's Gwen Stacy and became the Goblin. She was also dubbed as Spider-Gwen following the Spider-Verse event and is primarily known by that name in the comics as well.

Spider-Gwen's origins are also hinted at in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she talks about the death of her Peter Parker, and it's heavily implied that he turned into a Lizard. In the movies, it looks like a romance between her and Miles Morales has been set up, which might be elaborated more on in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

You can check out the return of Spider-Gwen on the big screen when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

