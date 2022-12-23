Who is Spider-Woman? Exploring the character amidst upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse appearance

Spider-Woman made a big debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse teaser, as the Issa Rae voiced character made a stylist entry riding in on a motorcycle. Being only featured in a few scenes, Spider-Woman appearance surely hinted at a new take on the character, and one that will incorporate the "pregnancy" storyline.

Spider-Woman's pregnancy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse certainly raises a lot of exciting questions, which we eagerly await to be answered in the film. So, with Spider-Woman officially confirmed to make her debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, here is all you need to know about her!

Exploring Spider-Woman origins before her appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Woman first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #32 in November, 1976, and was created by Archie Goodwin, Sal Buscema, Jim Mooney and Marie Severin. Having her origins tied to the Wundagore mountains, Jessica Drew is one of the biggest Marvel characters.

According to Fandom, just after turning one, Jessica and her parents moved from England to the Wundagore Mountains. Her father, Jonathan Drew, began researching on genetics when they discovered a rich supply of uranium that would enable them continue their studies while they were in the mountains working with the guy who would later go on to become the High Evolutionary.

After Jessica would become ill as a result of being close to the Uranium, her father would use the blood of a spider to cure her. Injecting her with a serum that was made up of many different spider genes, Jessica would then be sealed up in a chamber created by the High Evolutionary in the hopes of speeding the entire process up, however, it would turned out to be working at a very slow rate.

Years would pass by and Jessica would finally be out of the chamber. However, the men of Wundagore would be afraid of her Hybrid nature, and she would leave the mountains. After settling in a village, she would also experience tragedy when her boyfriend's prank drove Jessica to accidently kill him. She would run away from the community and land straight in the hands of Hydra, who would intend to use her as a weapon.

ChangoATX @ChangoATX Love to see the reference come to life, Valerie the first "Spider-Woman" and this Jessica Drew Spider-Woman both kicking the crap out of the Vulture. Love to see the reference come to life, Valerie the first "Spider-Woman" and this Jessica Drew Spider-Woman both kicking the crap out of the Vulture. https://t.co/GvgwfV7aDv

She would of course, rebel against them, but be conviced by Vermis of Hydra that she was actually an artificial spider who mutated into a human. She would be distraught by this information, and would travel to London where she would meet the Thing and Modred the Mystic who would convince her about her true nature. Joining S.H.I.E.L.D and going undercover, she would adopt the persona of Spider-Woman.

Having powers like a normal spider like wall-crawling and more, Jessica can't really shoot webs from her hands, but has Venom Blasts similar to Miles Morales as well. However, it looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse seems to be changing that up a bit considering we can see her shoot webs in the trailer.

There is also the bit of her being pregnant in the film, which is picked up from the comics where Jessica artifically impregnates her to raise a child. Yet we are not sure if the similar storyline will be followed from the comics in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

