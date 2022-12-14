Was that a Spider-Verse war? Breaking down the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The highly anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally dropped, and with that, fans got an idea of what to expect from the film. Looking absolutely spectacular like always, it looks like the story is going to dive even deeper into the Spider-Verse and deliver a Spidey story unlike anything fans have ever seen before.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is filled with easter eggs and moments that viewers may probably not catch even with multiple watches. However, we are here to break down the trailer and take a deep look at the heavier references and what to expect from the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer breakdown

A Spider-Verse full of Spider-People

The Spider-Verse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

One of the most visually impressive shots of the trailer is when we get a look at the Spider-Verse, which is full of multiple Spider-People. Filled with Spider-Men that are plucked from iconic outings like Spider-Man PS4 and Spider-Man Unlimited, individuals like Spider-Cop, Kaine Parker, PS1 Spider-Man, and more, feature as easter eggs in the clip.

It's hard to see exactly who all are present because many of them are background characters, but if you do look at every frame in detail, there is so much to find here.

Romance between Miles and Gwen?

Miles and Gwen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

It looks like the film will be diving deep into the romance between Miles and Gwen. One particular scene sees them sitting upside-down, with Gwen resting her head on Mile's shoulders. This arc hasn't been confirmed yet, however, it would follow the comics as Miles and Spider-Gwen have been together.

Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A pregnant Jessica Drew makes an appearance in the trailer, however, she seems to have a different power set compared to her comic book counterpart. Shooting webs from her hands, it looks like the filmmakers might have taken a few liberties with the character. It seems like they may be following the comic book storyline of Jessica Drew being artificially impregnated here too, which strikes quite the curiosity.

A Spider-Verse war

Spider-Variants chasing Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The final few seconds of the film's trailer see Miles being chased by multiple Spider-Variants, which makes it look like there might be a Spider-Verse-related war at hand. Gwen even says, "We thought we were the good guys" which makes it seem like the war might really be bigger than one thought.

If they are going that route, then they could be loosely adapting the Spider-Geddon storyline from the comics that saw many variants of the Spider-Verse being threatened.

Miles Morales vs Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man 2099 vs Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

With the Spot confirmed to be the main villain of the film, we haven't seen much of him yet, because it looks like the film is building up towards a fight between Spider-Man 2099 and Miles. You can see an angry Miguel in the trailer being upset with Miles and beating him up. It is possible that Miles threatens the multiverse, and Miguel wants to end him.

Fans will only be able to know for sure when the film releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

