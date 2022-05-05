What is known about Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 solo one-shot?

Gwen Stacy has usually appeared in the Spider-Man universe as a supporting character. However, she has received her solo comic book series, announced in 2019 and officially published in 2020. Unfortunately, the series has been left unfinished.

However, Christos Gage and Todd Nauck's Gwen Stacy will see closure with three remaining issues coming in August. This one-shot will bring together all five issues this time.

Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 will give conclusion to Gwen Stacy's independent storyline

The plot takes us into the pre-Spider-Man era, where we will meet Gwen, the Science Wiz and Standard High's beauty queen. It also shows how Gwen's story takes a dangerous turn when she crosses paths with super villainous entities, including Green Goblin and Kingpin, out of frustration with her father.

After two issues, the global pandemic slowed down the process, and the story couldn't get a proper ending. However, with things being back to normal, the creators of the comic book series are back with a bang with the Giant-Size title.

The solo one-shot will reprint the earlier published two issues and include the three new issues.

The cover has been drawn by Oliver Vatine (Image via Marvel)

As per sources, expressing his excitement regarding the upcoming one-shot, Christos Gage revealed:

"Working on the miniseries with the brilliant Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg was a huge thrill. I got to play in the timeline of the original Stan Lee/Steve Ditko Spider-Man stories, but BEFORE Gwen ever met Peter Parker, revealing untold tales about folks like Gwen, Green Goblin, and Captain George Stacy."

In continuity, the writer added that after a long halt due to Covid-19, he couldn't be happier with the return of the comic book series. Apart from this, he also kept on expressing his excitement as it would be the first time his name would get a place in a giant size title.

After Christos comes the artist Nauck, who is equally as excited as the former, as can be seen in his statement:

"I am so excited to see our complete story coming to the fans! I had so much fun drawing this series and working with Christos, Nick Lowe, Lindsey Cohick, Ralph Macchio, and Rachelle Rosenberg!"

Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 will come out on August 10. So, you'll get to read the complete story after only a couple of months.

