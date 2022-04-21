Gwen Stacy as Thor and Wolverine in Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2: Details explored

Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen was fabulous in the Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Fans loved her style, her personality, and her costume, and demanded more stories starring the female wall-crawler. Creators at Marvel tend to listen to their fans, and our wish came true.

Spider-Gwen is the star of a new Marvel comics series set in Gwenverse. Yes, you heard that right. Spiderverse has made way for Gwenverse. The first issue of the series was published back in March, and now we are gearing up for the second issue.

In this comic series, our favorite cute webhead is reimagined as Wolverine, Night-Gwen, Captain America, and many other famous superheroes. The series is a ‘What-If?’ style reinterpretation of Gwen Stacy in different timelines as different superheroes. In a preview for the upcoming issue of Gwenverse, Gwen Stacy appears as the lethal Weapon X.

Spider-Gwen meets different versions of herself, including Gwen-Thor, Ms. Gwen Marvel and Iron-Gwen

The five-issue limited series is written by Tim Seeley, known for Heroes Reborn, Marvel Presents, and Secret Warps: Weapon Hex. Featuring Gwen Stacy as Ghost-Spider traveling through time, the series will record her experiences as she comes across different versions of herself.

In the first issue, which was released on March 9, 2022, we learnt that Gwen’s world was transformed into a cyberpunk dystopia. Ghost-Spider along with Spider-Zero tried to figure out the mechanism of the new world. Gwen realized that she had to track down five different versions of herself to transform the world back to its original form.

The second half saw Gwen transported to the age of the Vikings where she met Gwen Thor. Gwen stole and was able to wield Thor’s hammer, which proved she has a pure and worthy heart.

The book ended in a crackling battle between the two. Thor Gwen, of course, was stronger and overpowered Gwen, but their story will continue in the second issue. The Night Bird, an evil version of Gwen Stacy who wants to corrupt the world, also made an appearance on the last panel.

The cover of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2 features Gwen Stacy as Thor and Ghost-Spider. It is possible that Thor-Gwen and Ghost-Spider will team up and travel in time. In the preview, we see an opulent Halloween party where the Captain America version of Gwen Stacy battles it out with the Weapon X Gwen Stacy. The two artificially-enhanced superhumans can be seen going for each other’s throats.

The concept for Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse is absolutely mind-boggling and fans are already invested. The second issue releases on April 20, 2022 while the third issue featuring Iron-Gwen will release on July 6, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee