The Afterparty season 2 cast: Who are the new actors joining Apple TV+'s murder mystery series?

Apple TV+ assembled a star-studded cast for the second season of its hit murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty. Building upon the success of its first season, the show has added a talented group of actors, including John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

The second season of The Afterparty will premiere on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first two episodes will debut together, and the subsequent eight episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays. After this, the finale will air on September 6, 2023.

From John Cho to Vivian Wu: Meet the newest additions to The Afterparty season 2 cast

John Cho as Detective Danner

Joining the investigation as Detective Danner is the versatile actor John Cho. Known for his roles in Harold & Kumar and Star Trek, Cho's portrayal of the determined detective promises to bring depth and intrigue to the second season.

Paul Walter Hauser as Walter

Paul Walter Hauser, celebrated for his performances in I, Tonya, and Blackkklansman, takes on the role of Walter. As a member of Xavier's inner circle, Walter's involvement in the murder mystery is sure to captivate audiences with Hauser's impeccable acting skills.

Ken Jeong as Benji

Adding a touch of comedy to the mix is the hilarious Ken Jeong, who portrays Benji, a tech billionaire. Jeong's comedic timing and charismatic presence are bound to inject levity into the thrilling narrative, creating a well-rounded viewing experience.

Anna Konkle as Chelsea

Fans of the critically acclaimed series PEN15 will be delighted to see Anna Konkle joining the cast as Chelsea, a documentary filmmaker chronicling the events of the party. Konkle's talent for bringing authenticity to her characters ensures that Chelsea's perspective will be captivating and insightful.

Poppy Liu as Zoe

In the role of Zoe, a social media influencer, Poppy Liu showcases her versatility and natural charm. Known for her work in the hit show Hacks, Liu's portrayal of Zoe promises to capture the nuances of contemporary digital culture, providing a fresh and engaging perspective.

Elizabeth Perkins as Nicole

Elizabeth Perkins, acclaimed for her performances in Big and Weeds, joins the cast as Nicole, Xavier's mother. Perkins' talent for portraying complex characters with emotional depth ensures that Nicole's presence will be a crucial element in unraveling the mysteries surrounding Xavier's death.

Jack Whitehall as Brett

Stepping into the shoes of Brett, a former child star, is the talented Jack Whitehall. Whitehall's comedic prowess, coupled with his ability to deliver nuanced performances, adds an exciting dimension to the diverse cast of characters in The Afterparty.

Zach Woods as Yasper

Zach Woods, known for his roles in Silicon Valley and The Office, brings his unique brand of humor and wit to the character of Yasper, a musician who was present at the party. Woods' impeccable comedic timing and exceptional acting skills are sure to make Yasper a memorable addition to the ensemble.

Vivian Wu as Mei

Rounding out the new cast members is Vivian Wu, who portrays Mei, a Chinese-American woman who becomes a suspect in the murder. Wu's talent and captivating presence lend depth and complexity to Mei, adding an intriguing layer to the already multi-dimensional storyline.

Continuing the mystery: Anticipation builds for The Afterparty season 2

With an impressive ensemble of talented actors joining the returning stars, The Afterparty Season 2 promises to be a thrilling and entertaining continuation of the murder mystery comedy series. Apple TV+ has once again curated a cast that represents a diverse range of acting talents, ensuring a captivating viewing experience for audiences.

As the second season unfolds, fans can eagerly anticipate the performances of John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu. With their unique contributions, the ensemble is set to deliver another engaging and genre-defying season of The Afterparty.

