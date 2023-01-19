The Afterparty season 2: First look, release date, cast

After an immensely successful first season, The Afterparty season 2 is all set to premiere in April this year. The murder mystery-comedy series was every bit as fun and exciting as Apple TV+ fans could have imagined.

Created by Chris Miller, the upcoming season of the show recently received a first look with some photos from the episodes that are yet to air.

The Afterparty season 2 release date has been set for April 28, 2023, which was announced during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao are among the actors confirmed to be returning for a second season.

The first season of The Afterparty followed Detective Danner (Haddish), Aniq (Richardson), and Zoë (Chao) participating in a fun but gruesome murder case that had ample ways to hook the viewers in. This new season will also see another murder mystery, this time at a (now canceled) wedding where the groom has been murdered.

While a first look may not be enough to assess what lies ahead for the show, it seems quite intriguing going by all the photos that have been recently released. Following in its predecessor's footsteps, the new season will also see a murder mystery unfolding where every guest will be a suspect.

Apart from the massively popular trio who were the crust of the previous season, this one will also consist of a new set of party guests, all of whom should be equally intriguing. The Afterparty season 2 cast list includes Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong, among others.

The first two episodes of the show are expected to premiere together on April 28, 2023. The upcoming season will also consist of 10 episodes which will premiere each subsequent week after The Afterparty premiere date. The synopsis for the show reads as:

"When a high school reunion's afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story - culminating in the shocking truth."

This synopsis is relevant for the first season, and going by this logic, there should soon be a new synopsis for the new season. Not much has been announced yet, but the vague plot of a groom getting murdered on the day of his wedding sounds fun enough for a murder mystery. Check out the first look photos from the upcoming season of The Afterparty season 2:

The new settings and characters look interesting enough in the photos. It will not be long before The Afterparty season 2 trailer comes out. Chris Miller previously spoke about the second season:

"We used to curse the show a lot in the writer's room as this sort of Jenga tower, because you would come up with a fun idea for a certain episode and then you say like, 'We can't do that because in episode two, she's over here at this time having this scene with this other person. So, they can't be there doing this other thing.' And you're like, 'Ah.'"

He added further:

"If you do one small change, it knocks everything over. So, we have to be like, 'Okay, well then we can change episode two. But then that means we also have to change episode six.' It became this complicated string of things. You couldn't just sort of pitch an idea or have a new idea for a scene because everything was so interconnected. We'd just go, 'Ah, Jenga tower.'"

The Afterparty season 2 will premiere on April 28, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

