Dua Lipa's look for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show wins the internet: "What a queen"

On February 8, 2024, Dua Lipa appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shed light on her upcoming album. After the show, both Dua Lipa and the official social media account of the show posted glimpses from the episode via Instagram. The pictures went viral online and the artist's look sent fans into a frenzy.

The singer donned a simple yet elegant black dress and the comment section of her Instagram post was flooded with several supportive and appreciative comments. Fans hailed her as a "queen" as they reacted to her look on the show.

Fans hail Dua Lipa's look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Image via Instagram/@stefanocapuzzilapietra)

"You’re awesome": Fans hail Dua Lipa's look for the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! show

One of the most influential singers in Hollywood, Dua Lipa started her career at the age of 14 when she began covering songs by other artists on YouTube. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music Group and released her first single titled New Love in the same year. Since then, she has achieved massive success in the music industry and is now one of the most successful singers in the global market.

During her recent attendance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, she spoke about her upcoming third studio album titled Training Season. In addition to being excited about the new release, fans were also over the moon about the artist's look during her appearance on the show.

The singer donned a black dress and opted for accessories from the Jacquemus Spring 2024 collection. Her brown-red hair was styled in a simple way with a clip and her look was praised by the fans online. Netizens took to the comments section of her tweet and called her "gorgeous" as they reacted to the pictures from her time on the show.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dua Lipa revealed that she has written 97 songs for her upcoming album Training Season in a notebook she bought at CVS in 2021. She mentioned that she has rewritten every song on the album multiple times, emphasizing her dedication to the songwriting process.

"Every song on this album and any of the other records that I’ve made, I’ve gone in and I’ve rewritten it over and over again until I felt like it was perfect, which I didn’t really have the confidence to do on my previous records," she said.

Training Season will officially launch on February 15, 2024, through Warner Records. The album will be available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.