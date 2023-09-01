5 Best Fashion Moments of Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa turned 28 on August 22. She celebrated her birthday dinner with some close pals, family, and boyfriend Romain. Donned in a red floor-swept shirt dress, Lipa spent that evening with light music and a lot of enjoyment as seen on her Instagram.

Since her debut in the music industry in 2015, her penchant for fashion has been visible to her fans. During her early 20s, Dua Lipa used to wear oversized tee shirts or hoodies paired with a sneaker like a normal Gen Z kid. Her Instagram photo dump has seen a smooth fashion transition for the singer.

Whether it is her Met Gala look or Vogue photoshoot, her styling innate has hit the fashion industry differently. Along with her stylist Lorenzo Possoco, Lipa has created her own fashion genre, and her friendship with Donatella Versace ignited the fire.

After going through her several outlooks, here are the five best fashion moments of Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa's best fashion moments to take inspo from

1) Dua Lipa in Bold Black

Dua Lipa stunned everybody with her warm presence in the Milan Fashion Week, 2023. She represented the GCDS fashion show in the event gracefully, as always. Her bold look in a sheer black lace gown spread the vibrations in the fashion show. Her outfit was a perfect combination of smooth and fearless.

She wore a see-through black skinny dress with minimal accessories. The cherry on the cake was her red nail paint carrying the shiny heart-shaped GCDS bag. Straight black medium-length smooth hair, smokey eyelined eyes, and nude shade on her lips stole the audience's hearts.

2) Sparkling Pink in Grammy 2021

At the Grammy Awards 2021, the English singer Dua Lipa shined in soft but crystal pink. She wore the Versace pink dress at the awards evening. The eye-catcher was the sparkle crystallized butterfly on the front side of her dress. The noodle-strapped, partially see-through outfit has attracted significant attention to her.

Dua wore a shiny silver and blue crystal bracelet on her right hand to match the aura of this pink crystal sheer dress. In addition, the statement rings and heavy nailwork made her look more shining.

3) In Varsace's Black sheer dress

Dua Lipa gained immense attention through her astonishing appearance at the Versace event happening in Milan. She wore a shiny black knee-length dress with a front deep-neck at the event. The halter neck dress's deep front created a bold and beautiful look.

To enhance her look, she painted her nails hot red and wore golden rings on the alternate fingers of her right hand. Her wavy black hair and cozy eyes looked like she was flaunting elegantly. Additionally, the black thin-strap sandals were perfect with the black dress.

4) In starfish dress

Expand Tweet

The brilliant singer Dua Lipa wore Versace at the American Music Awards 2020. She was looking soft and pretty in her white Versace mini-dress. Her mini white dress was sprinkled with multicolored shiny, unorganized stars. She looked like the perfect lovely lady with the golden choker and metallic high heels.

The elements such as the heavy eye look and the toenails painted with the same aqua shade expressed her minute details and were going quite relaxing with the white mini dress. The loose brown bracelet in hand and statement rings on multiple fingers were additions to her noodle strap outfit.

5) At Met Gala 2023

In the Met Gala 2023, the pop singer appeared in the ball gown by Chanel and took the hearts of fans away. The confident, elegant look in the white royal gown made her look like a princess.

Her black medium-length, not-so-straight hair, and the brown lip shade enhanced her vintage look. Besides that, her 100-carat diamond pendant necklace left everybody surprised. She was looking gorgeous in that simple Chanel ball gown and diamond pendant. Her royal vibes at the Met Gala were unforgettable.

These five best fashion moments of the English singer, where she slays, are truly an inspiration for every fashion buff out there.