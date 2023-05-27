Top 5 white Adidas sneakers to wear

When sneakerheads talk about white Adidas sneakers, the first pair that typically comes to mind is the legendary Stan Smiths, which are considered one of the most iconic shoes in sneaker culture. However, contrary to popular assumption, Adidas does have a number of available choices when it comes to purchasing some excellent white Adidas sneakers.

White shoes have been a mainstay in the fashion industry and continue to be a popular option for many people. The timeless and uncluttered design of white sneakers helps ensure they will remain fashionable always. Adidas understands the importance of white sneakers well and has thus created some of the best sneakers in this colorway. On that note, here is a list of the top five white Adidas sneakers that are set to shine bright in every sneakerhead's collection.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" and four other white Adidas sneakers for sneaker lovers

1) Adidas Continental 80

Part of the Originals family's lifestyle range from Pharrell's Hu capsule collection in 2020, the Adidas Continental 80 made a comeback for a new release that catered to the brand's broader audience. These white Adidas sneakers were donned with a more classical approach by imitating the look of the white and green Stan Smith colorway. While the former cream-colored exteriors have been removed, the silhouette is now getting done up with a more classical approach.

However, the uppers of these white Adidas sneakers, which are typically constructed using complete leather material, have been adjusted structurally to consist of a canvas majority with tiny quantities of leather overlays connected to the forefoot and throat. The tone of these leather overlays is pure white.

Although the color-blocking does not feature the classic "Fairway Green" hue that was associated with the model mentioned above from the 1960s, a darker "Collegiate Green" shade is coated along the Trefoil branding, tongue/heel tabs, and the treading to conjure a look and feel that is akin to the original.

The Adidas Continental 80 is available for $120 at select retail site and the official Three Stripes retail site.

2) Adidas Originals Gazelle OG "White Leather"

With an upper constructed entirely of white leather, the classic Adidas Gazelle was given a refined look to kick off 2015. The quality leather is wrapped around the timeless shape in the white that is the cleanest and brightest available. Then metallic gold accents are added for one of the most elegant-looking gazelles ever produced.

As per the construction of these white Adidas sneakers, rubber is used to make the Gazelle OG's outsole, which contributes to the shoe's grip and durability. It is often characterized by a rough design that enhances grip. In addition, the toe cap of the shoe has been reinforced for increased durability and additional protection.

The Adidas Originals Gazelle OG "White Leather" sneaker is a versatile shoe that works well with various ensembles due to its white leather upper. Because of its classic look and fashionable yet comfortable fit, it has been a favorite among sneaker fans and individuals on the cutting edge of fashion for many years.

The price of these white Adidas sneakers starts from $100 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes retail site.

3) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White"

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Cream White" was available for the first time on April 29, 2017, with a cream Primeknit upper, tonal cream SPLY 350 logo, and a transparent white midsole that houses full-length Boost. When it was re-released in October 2018, this throwback helped satisfy Kanye West's oft-repeated "YEEZYs for everyone" Twitter credo.

Adidas coordinated the most significant drop in Yeezy history by offering pre-sale to anybody who signed up on the website. This helped fulfill Kanye West's desire to make Yeezys available to many people. A Primeknit upper, a Boost midsole, and unique Adidas and Yeezy co-branding on the insole are all featured on the "Triple White" 2018 model, which is similar to the shoe's initial release.

Yeezy fans can grab these white Adidas sneakers for $200 at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes site.

4) Adidas NMD R1 "Triple White"

The classic Adidas NMD R1 received a range of unique makeovers in terms of the materials used and the colors available. However, just when one thinks they have seen it all, the Three Stripes surprises them with new magic on various iterations, and the latest take on the NMD comes loaded with a unique molded upper.

The primary color of this NMD is a dazzling white, and the primary embellishment consists of one-of-a-kind molded elements on the midfoot branding and seam by the lower throat. Additionally, the shoe features a striking white upper.

However, this is not the end of the story since the translucent heel badge has additional notable highlights made possible by a two-tone black and white underlay containing special characters. These white Adidas sneakers are finished off with midsole bricks that are all white, a full-length white Boost midsole, and an icy transparent outsole.

NMD R1 fans can buy these white Adidas sneakers for $150 at the official Adidas stores and other retail sites.

5) Adidas Stan Smith

There are two types of sneakerheads: those who adore trying out new sneaker models while searching for their favorite colorways and those who are unwavering in their devotion to traditional sneaker designs. These white Adidas sneakers hold a special place in the heart of the latter group of sneaker lovers.

One of the most recognizable sneaker models ever produced by Adidas is the Stan Smith. A tennis sneaker initially created in 1964 under the name Haillet. They then rebranded it after legendary tennis player Stan Smith when Adidas got him to an endorsement contract in the 1970s. Since then, they have been reissued many times in a wide variety of designs and editions.

The white Adidas sneakers currently retail for $100 on the official Three Stripes retail site and offline stores.

These are the top five white Adidas sneakers of all time. If you feel we have missed an entry, let us know in the comments below.

