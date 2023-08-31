Chanel Pop up Diner 2023: Reservations, menu, timings and all you need to know

Popular fashion house Chanel is launching a pop-up diner in Brooklyn, New York. The diner will remain open between September 8 and 10 and its design is inspired by Chance Eau Fraiche Eau de Parfum.

The diner has been opened in celebration of the launch of the company's new fragrance, Eau Fraiche, and a beauty boutique at 130 North 6th Street.

Guests will get an opportunity to explore all the fragrances and there will be diner-inspired treats and games organized in the outdoor garden. There will also be a lineup of various products made for makeup and skincare alongside an exclusive collection of Chanel's eyewear.

Timing, reservations, and everything else to know about Chanel Pop-up Diner 2023

The Chanel Pop-up Diner will feature retro interiors and they will be displaying their latest fragrances at the launch for the public. The diner will remain accessible from September 8 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Pink and green colors have been added to the interiors and the company's perfume bottles will be available for display.

According to the Independent, the diner will also feature "matching dining booths, countertop seating, napkin holders, clocks and other paraphernalia" featuring their logo on top.

Customers would be able to participate in various activities like clicking selfies with a bottle of Chance perfume. There would also be "diner-inspired treats" like ice cream, small bites and beverages.

The booths will help customers to get their choice of perfume. The New York Post stated that a vending machine has been brought where customers will have a chance to win different gifts. The four Chance fragrances will also be available for purchase.

Although the official page of the event says that walk-ins are welcome, reservations have been strictly recommended for everyone. However, reservations are impossible for now as all the slots are full.

Chanel's new beauty boutique in Williamsburg and a new fragrance were launched this year

Back in July, Chanel launched a new beauty boutique on the North 6th Street of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The boutique was planning to sell cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance products alongside eyewear and leather goods.

The general manager of the company Barbara Menarguez revealed that it aimed to "target consumers where they live and work" and speculations about the same started doing rounds on the internet in February 2023.

The company also launched the Chance Eau Fraiche Eau de Parfum after the beauty boutique. The perfume was available on the official website of the company, priced at priced at $122 for the 1.7 fl. oz. and $160 for the 3.4 fl. oz.

The luxury fashion house has launched a lot of products over the years in the categories of perfumes, colognes, jewelry, watches, and more.