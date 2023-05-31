“No worries that’s just CinderFella”: Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employs man wearing a dress, leaves netizens enraged

A video from Disneyland has blown the minds of social media users, as in a viral video, a Disney employee can be seen working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique wearing a dress. In the viral video, the Disneyland employee can be seen waving at girls entering the premises and introducing himself.

He can be heard saying:

“So my name is Nick and I’m one of the fairy godmother's apprentices. I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.”

Jason Jones @jonesville Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. https://t.co/Ta2dwyAaSa

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by @jonesville. It garnered more than 1.5 million views in just a few hours of being uploaded and has left social media users outraged. One netizen commented on the video and said:

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland is known for the makeovers that it gives girls between 3 and 12. From special hairstyles to different kinds of makeup products and accessories, young girls can buy a Disney Princess costume from the popular boutique at the theme park.

Social media users react to the male employee in a dress at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Disneyland

The video of the male employee choosing to wear a dress while working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in Disneyland has sparked a flurry of responses on social media.

Some see it as a powerful statement of gender inclusivity and acceptance which symbolizes the breaking of traditional gender norms. However, there are others who oppose the act and are using social media to voice their disagreement.

As mentioned earlier, the video was posted by Jason James aka @jonesville and it already has several responses from netizens. While some called it "delusional," others said that they were boycotting Disney.

A video of a male dressed up in a dress at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique leaves netizens outraged: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Many social media users expressed their concerns about the impact on children's perceptions of gender roles and argue that this move is unnecessary and confusing. Others alleged that the dress code should be strictly adhered to in order to maintain the authenticity and magic of the Disney experience for visitors.

Disneyland is full of arenas which makes the theme park exciting. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the theme park is for the girls between the ages of 3 and 12 visiting the park, as it gives them a chance to dress up like a Disney princess. Inspired by classic Disney fairy tales, this particular arena allows children to transform into their favorite princess characters. They can complete their looks with their choice of costumes, hairstyling, and makeup.

From Cinderella's glass slippers to Ariel's shimmering tail, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers a range of magical packages that bring dreams to life. However, at the moment, Disneyland has not responded to the backlash and has made no statement about the employee wearing a dress.

