Fact Check: Will Disney replace the American flag with Pride flag during the Pride Month? Truth debunked

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is all set to be celebrated throughout June 2023, and Disney World will be actively involved in the celebrations. However, there have been reports that Disney World is reportedly replacing American flags with Pride flags.

The claim was made in a TikTok video shared by Mouse Trap News after Disney canceled its plans to invest around $2 billion in the construction of the two huge Star Wars parks in Florida and California. The report by Mouse Trap News stated:

"Disney World is replacing all American flags with the Pride flag. This part of the ongoing battle between Disney and Gov. Desantis. It will only be done throughout June to celebrate Pride Month. In fact, Disney will have a Pride flag retreat at 5 o'clock every day to the song 'I Will Survive.'"

The video claimed Disney would replace American flags on Main Street USA for Pride Month

Mouse Trap News posted an article on their website stating that, amidst the battle with Ron Desantis, Disney World is planning to replace American flags with Pride flags for Pride Month.

The website mentioned that it is a controversial move since Pride celebrations lead to divisions in the country and the American flag represents freedom, liberty, and America. According to the article, Disney is planning to replace American flags outside and inside the parks with Pride flags. The piece added that the American flags on Main Street USA will also be replaced.

Towards the end, the article stated that the decision received a mixed response on social media. According to Mouse Trap News's report, some netizens considered the move important for supporting Pride month while others were frustrated with the replacement of the American flag as a PR stunt.

However, it has been confirmed that the claims of replacing American flags are false. Mouse Trap News is a satire website, and their disclaimer explicitly states the same. It also mentions:

"We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

Disney Pride Collection is now available for sale

Disney Pride Collection 2023 can be now accessed at Disneyland Resort. The merchandise, representing the LGBTQIA+ community, includes the Progress Pride flag as well.

The collection has apparel, accessories, plush, and pins from Disney, and they will be available for purchase on shopDisney and the company's retail locations. The collection includes items like Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney Pride Collection and Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney Pride Collection.

Poll : 0 votes