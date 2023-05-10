Fact Check: Is Disney World creating Force World? Viral Star Wars video debunked

In early May 2023, a viral claim surfaced on TikTok that a fifth theme park was going to be launched at Disney World by The Walt Disney Company. The video was shared by @mousetrapnews on May 2, and their website also published a separate article claiming that the new theme park would be made in connection with the “Star Wars” franchise and would be called Force World.

However, the claim is false as Mouse Trap News is a satire site that posts fake stories about Disney theme parks and related events. The disclaimer on their website states that the fake news site was created on a whim to impart some fun to the readers and write stories about Disney that the writers wish were true.

The website added that some other Disney sites deliberately write deceptive stories but try to sell them as authentic for clicks. However, Mouse Trap News is different as it claims to write “100% made-up stories” for Disney enthusiasts and their enjoyment.

Mouse Trap News also wished for Disney to read some of their stories and make one of these imaginary narratives a reality.

TikTok users react to fake Disney World story

While some netizens already realized that the news about Force World is fake, few others seemed hopeful and eager for a new theme park. Many users asked in the comments of the viral TikTok video about the location of Force World and inquired whether it was going to be launched in Florida.

A few people even made plans of visiting Florida if Disney Park were to open a Star Wars-themed park.

Internet reacts to claims of Force World. (Image via TikTok/@mousetrapnews)

Force World's description according to Mouse Trap News

According to the satire news page, a fifth theme park is slated to open in Florida’s Disney World, which would be entirely Star Wars themed. The claim caught the attention of Star Wars fans for whom this theme park would be nothing short of a paradise. Mouse Trap News made a pun and stated:

“This announcement comes just a few days before May the 4th be with you”

The website also included an image of a detailed map of the said Force World. As demonstrated in the map, Force World would have many different lands. Death Star is claimed to be the park icon following typical Disney fashion. The news claimed that guests would be able to enjoy the experience of Star Wars-themed rides, shops, shows, restaurants, and many more.

SierraWhiskey @SierraWhiskey9 Not only is Disney not moving Disney World, they’re reportedly building a 5th major theme park and 2 minor parks.



The 5th major park is rumored to be “Force Land”, a Star Wars themed park. Galaxy’s edge to close. Not only is Disney not moving Disney World, they’re reportedly building a 5th major theme park and 2 minor parks. The 5th major park is rumored to be “Force Land”, a Star Wars themed park. Galaxy’s edge to close. https://t.co/321zIIpwZk

Mouse Trap News stated that Force World would feature multiple roller coasters for both older crowds and more intense rides for people looking for an adrenaline boost. A small water park area is also going to be built, which will make Force World the first Disney World park to have its own water park. Simpler rides such as bumper cars are also reported to be present at the new theme park.

While talking about the location of the fifth theme park, Mouse Trap News reported that it would be located west of EPCOT and south of the Magic Kingdom, which would not be too far from the Disney World Cemetary and the new Mickey Mouse Worship Center. Force World would also be within a short distance from the Monorail tracks.

The satire website further claimed that the estimated cost to build Force World is $10 billion, which is almost twice the building cost of Disneyland Shanghai, which is around $5.5 billion.

There is no evidence of Disney World officially announcing a new theme park called Force World. Apart from the fact that the news surfaced online from a satire website, Disney World also did not make any recent announcements regarding any new installations in their theme parks.

