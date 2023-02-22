When is the Rock 'n' Roller coaster in Disney world expected to reopen? Thrill ride closes for refurbishment

Disney World lovers recently got some disheartening news as the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith was temporarily closed on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. According to Disney World's official website, the Rock 'n' Roller coaster ride will undergo refurbishment and is expected to reopen around the summer of 2023.

The theme park's official website mentioned that the Rock 'n' Roller coaster ride will be "temporarily closed."

A notice read:

"Beginning February 21, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023."

The Rock 'n' Roller coaster features iconic Aerosmith songs

The iconic roller coaster ride stars legendary rock band Aerosmith, which is currently wrapping up a recording session.

The ride stands out as it offers fans more than they can imagine. One is required to hop into the band's limousine as they get to speed off "into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air."

During the ride, one will get to see iconic landmarks of Hollywood and pass through traffic jams. Individuals will also have a thrilling experience as they will "swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew" during the course of the ride.

Apart from this, those who choose to go on the ride will also listen to iconic Aerosmith songs including Dude (Looks Like a Lady), Love in a Roller Coaster (which was rewritten from the classic song Love in an Elevator), Sweet Emotion, and Back in the Saddle.

The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith track is over 3,000 feet in length

The iconic roller coaster ride was launched at Hollywood studios on July 29, 1999. Since its launch, it has been a fan-favorite and this year, the ride will mark 24 years.

For the uninitiated, here are some mind-blowing facts about this ride:

The ride has more than 900 speakers so that it can provide a vivid experience of an Aerosmith concert up in the air. The track for this ride is measured to be around 3,403 feet. The Rock 'n' Roller coaster ride has a giant electric guitar that is around 40 feet tall.

As the fan-favorite ride shut on February 21, 2023, for refurbishment, fans now wait for it to reopen during the summer of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes