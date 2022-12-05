Is Steven Tyler sick? Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas concerts amid singer's illness

American rock band Aerosmith canceled two of its residency shows that were scheduled to take place at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas, as frontman Steven Tyler fell sick. The shows were scheduled to take place on December 3 and 5, respectively.

Previously, Aerosmith had noted that Steven Tyler would return to the stage on Monday. However, the band has now confirmed that it has also canceled its Monday show. The shows were canceled due to the 74-year-old frontman's undisclosed illness.

Aerosmith, in their most recent social media post, wrote:

"Unfortunately tomorrow’s show, Monday December 5th, in Las Vegas has to be cancelled. Steven Tyler said “on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest... there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world..”

It further reads,

"We sincerely apologize. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The band’s Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM hotel resort in Las Vegas kicked off in September and will run through December 11. The band has revealed that the price for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded through the ticketing website and other tickets through their points of purchase.

What happened to Steven Tyler?

Neither the band nor Steven Tyler went into the details of the latter’s sickness over the cancellation of Vegas shows. Tyler reposted the announcement on his Instagram Stories. Although little is known about the singer's current illness, it is known that he has long suffered from a foot condition and has shared photos of deformed and swollen toes on several occasions.

Earlier this year in May, some shows of Aerosmith’s summer residency were postponed as Steven Tyler checked himself into rehab following foot surgery. The singer reportedly relapsed while dealing with the pain of the surgery, the group said in a joint statement.

The band in a social media statement had then said:

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven Tyler reportedly suffers from a nerve condition called Morton’s neuroma. Louetts Foot and Ankle's medical website describes the condition as:

“Morton’s neuroma is a painful foot condition that commonly affects the areas between the third and fourth toe and the ball of the foot, although other areas of the foot are also susceptible to this condition. Morton’s neuroma is caused by an inflamed nerve in the foot that is being squeezed and aggravated by surrounding bones. “

The singer has entered rehab on several occasions. He first went to rehab during the peak of his career in the 1980s, relapsed in the early 2000s, and then entered rehab again in early 2009, which was also after taking prescription drugs after his foot surgery.

Fans debate over Aerosmith’s last-minute cancellation of Las Vegas concert

Aerosmith's last-minute cancellation of the Las Vegas residency irked fans. The show was canceled just two hours before it was supposed to begin. Many fans stated that they had already spent money on travel and lodging.

Americanqueen @qbhassle steven tyler flew to Vegas from Stl and they cancelled I am soo sad and mad Isteven tyler flew to Vegas from Stl and they cancelled I am soo sad and mad I ❤️ steven tyler flew to Vegas from Stl and they cancelled 😞

A user named @mrs.baucom wrote:

"Flew out here from NC, this is the second time I have missed Aerosmith due to the last leg of the tour being cancelled. Flights and hotels aren’t covered when artist cancel and refund tickets. Very very very disappointed. One of the main reasons I rarely buy out of town tickets, so upset."

Fans had paid for travel and accomodation for Aerosmith's residency shows. (Image via Instagram /@aerosmith)

In the comments section, some fans expressed their support for Steven Tyler and wished him a speedy recovery.

💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 @ArbiterofCool So we flew to Vegas to see Aerosmith on Mon. Before we left we heard the prior show was canceled last minute due to Steven Tyler illness. Now we just heard our show’s off. We’re staying till Fri- if Thurs show happens, we’ll go. But mainly, I just hope everything’s ok with Tyler. So we flew to Vegas to see Aerosmith on Mon. Before we left we heard the prior show was canceled last minute due to Steven Tyler illness. Now we just heard our show’s off. We’re staying till Fri- if Thurs show happens, we’ll go. But mainly, I just hope everything’s ok with Tyler.

The next Aerosmith residency show is slated for Thursday, December 8.

