What is Steven Tyler addicted to? Aerosmith rocker checks out of rehab after 30-day stint

American musician Steven Tyler is "totally clean and sober" and is doing "amazingly well" after checking out of a rehab facility where he reportedly stayed a few extra days.

As per news outlet TMZ, the 74-year-old Aerosmith frontman, who has had a history of drug addiction, left the facility after voluntarily staying for 30 more days than he was supposed to since he wanted to be fully confident with his recovery before being dismissed.

The outlet further noted that Steven Tyler has a healthy weight and great skin post his rehab time and is getting support from people around him who think he has come far in his battle with substance abuse.

News regarding Steven Tyler's relapse was announced by his band Aerosmith on May 24, before they canceled their Las Vegas Residency dates. The rocker was admitted into rehab after he relapsed on pain medication (opioids) while recovering from a recent foot surgery.

Before checking him into the facility, the band revealed that he had been sober for more than 10 years.

Steven Tyler has been battling drug addiction for years

Throughout his music career, Steven Tyler has tried a multitude of drugs, ranging from cocaine to methamphetamine, as per The List.

While talking to GQ magazine in 2019, the rocker stated that he first started his journey with drugs in the mid-1960s, as a teenager smoking pot.

However, he started to lose control over his addiction by the end of 1970s, when his situation worsened.

The Dream On singer opened up about his battle with drug abuse in an interview with Haute Living, where he also talked about his previous experiences with addiction.

"The early '80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment. There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me."

While talking to People Magazine in 1988, Tyler said that he had a no-holds-barred oulook when it came to doing drugs and did everything like "heroin, coke, valium, anything that anyone came near with."

"I loved to get high so much, I fell into the well. I got so clouded up I didn't know what this band was all about, didn't realize how great it was."

While talking to GQ, he said that drugs work for a while until a person gets addicted and then it starts influencing them.

"But it got really bad in the '80s… What happens with using is: It works in the beginning, but it doesn't work in the end. It takes you down. There's nothing but jail, insanity, or death."

It was in the late 80s that his management and band members intervened on Steven Tyler's lifestyle and asked him to check into a rehab facility to get sober.

"They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.'"

In 2016, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, the musician expressed his gratitude to the people around him who spoke up about his drug addiction.

Referencing several celebrity deaths due to drug abuse, he said:

"I think to myself, 'They died so I could live.' I am just as much an addict as he was — [but] none of his people spoke up. I say that with hope that the next time this happens to one of our other stars, somebody speaks up. My beautiful girlfriend at the time spoke up for me and I'm alive."

While the star has been battling addiction for decades, it seems like things are improving once again due to the recent stay at the rehab facility.

