What happened to Steven Tyler? Aerosmith cancels few dates from their Summer Vegas Residency as frontman heads to rehab

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered rehab, forcing the veteran band to cancel a run of gigs in Las Vegas this summer, the band said on social media Tuesday.

Tyler, whose past rehab experience is well-known, relapsed due to dealing with pain management while undergoing foot surgery, the group claimed in a joint statement.

The Boston band, which includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford, is hoping Steven will be able to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on September 4.

Shows were scheduled to begin on June 17 and run through July as part of the group's "Deuces Are Wild" engagement at Park MGM's Dolby Live theatre. Refunds for the tickets will be processed automatically through Ticketmaster or can be acquired at the place of purchase. According to the release, a new round of residency shows is scheduled to begin in September.

Tyler was last seen in public with Aimee Ann Preston, his girlfriend of 10 years, on April 3 during a Grammy Awards viewing party in Hollywood benefiting his nonprofit Janie's Fund. Preston, the musician's former personal assistant, 34, is 40 years younger than him.

Steven Tyler went to rehab in 1984, 1986, 1988, and 2010 for 'pain management and an addiction to prescription drugs as a result of ten years of performance injuries.'

Tyler's doctor, Dr. Brian McKeon, said his orthopedic injuries to his knees and feet had left him in "serious chronic pain."

The Emmy nominee said:

'My sobriety cost me nothing less than everything, I have had many times in my life where I just couldn't handle, whether it was a marriage or my addiction had reared its ugly head, and the rest of the guys in the band are not unlike that.'

After relapsing, the Grammy winner was "at-risk" of losing his loved ones.

However, Steven Tyler received encouragement from fans in the comments section. One Instagram user counseled the songwriter to "remain strong," while another said, "Get well."

Aerosmith's postponed 2022 the UK and European headline tours were canceled earlier this year owing to "uncertainty about travel logistics and the prolonged presence of COVID limitations and other issues."

The band was also scheduled to perform at this year's Glastonbury festival, having been confirmed for the 2020 edition. However, Aerosmith will not be performing this year.

Meanwhile, in March, Aerosmith revealed that longtime drummer Joey Kramer would be taking a "temporary leave of absence."

