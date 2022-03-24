Aerosmith Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rock band Aerosmith have announced their Deuces Are Wild: Las Vegas residency, slated from June until December this year. The live shows will take place at Park MGM’s Dolby Live and will be the first shows to be presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live.The general ticket will be available starting March 31 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

The presale will go live on March 24 at 9.00 am PT for members of Aerosmith’s Aero Force One fan club. Citi card members can get their hands on a separate presale that will go live on March 25, at 10.00 am through the Citi Entertainment program. The presale for members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can get access to the pre-sale from March 28 at 10.00 am PT.

Aerosmith 2022 Las Vegas Residency dates

June 17, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 20, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 26, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 2, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 5, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 8, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 14, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 17, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 20, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 26, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

September 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

October 2, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

October 5, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 19, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 26, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

November 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 2, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 5, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 8, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM

December 11, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Dolby Live at Park MGM



"Aerosmith are BACK IN THE SADDLE and heading to Las Vegas as part of the continued celebrations around our 50th anniversary! Like never before in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live," the band announced on Wednesday. Aerosmith lead singer Steven Styler added,

"The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!"

The residency was launched in 2019 but went to a halt in February 2020 due to the pandemic. The band is playing at the residency after two years.

More about Aerosmith

Aerosmith @Aerosmith



The sixteenth annual induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was on March 19th, 2001 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.



rockhall.com/inductees/aero… #AeroHistory On this day back in 2001, Aerosmith is inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe sixteenth annual induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was on March 19th, 2001 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. #AeroHistory On this day back in 2001, Aerosmith is inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe sixteenth annual induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was on March 19th, 2001 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.rockhall.com/inductees/aero…

Aerosmith is a rock band, formed in the ‘70s that consists of Steven Tyler (lead vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and Brad Whitford (guitar). The band has sold over 150 million records worldwide, including over 85 million records in the United States. Aerosmith was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Tyler and Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013 and received the MusiCares Person of the Year award in 2020.

Aerosmith has won four Grammy awards. In 1990, they won their first Grammy award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Janie’s Got a Gun. In 1994 and 1995, the band won Grammy Awards for songs Livin on the Edge and Crazy in the category of Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. In 1999, their crossover-pop smash Pink won the band their fourth Grammy Award Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal category. Steven Tyler's daughter, Liv Tyler, was also featured in the Crazy video.

Aerosmith is set to release their live album, 1971: The Road Starts Hear. The album was originally issued on vinyl and cassette for Record Store Day 2021. The band will issue a release on digital platforms and CD on April 8.

