What is the Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend? Safety warning issued

Amusement parks and thrill rides are like a magnet to TikTok trends. A similar trend surrounding the Disneyland ride called the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission BREAKOUT has prompted authorities to issue safety warnings.

The ride was previously called the “Twilight Zone Tower of Terror”. It is a drop ride that has been running successfully for about six years now, attracting many people due to the high adrenaline-boosting thrill it offers.

The ride takes the riders nearly 200 feet from the ground. However, the ride not only drops the riders down after that but also pulls the vehicle down and makes the fall much faster than what the pace would be with the usual gravitational force. This makes the ride quite dangerous.

However, the recent TikTok trend, executed on the Disneyland Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission Breakout ride, instructs riders to ride the vehicle without properly securing their seat belts in a way that would give the riders more time in the air when the elevator car drops down.

As reported by the Orange County Register, such unsafe behavior on the ride by guests has constantly been increasing. To restrict riders from attempting this dangerous conduct, authorities at Disney California Adventure have installed new warnings on the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission Breakout ride.

Disneyland puts up warning signs outside the Guardians of the Galaxy ride in light of the unsafe TikTok trend

Disney Food Blog @DisneyFoodBlog Come with us as we ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and see the new holiday overlay! Come with us as we ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and see the new holiday overlay! https://t.co/I7Hltvqm8t

An escalation in the number of cases where people are trying out the risky TikTok trend on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride has led the park to put up warning signs outside the ride. The signs warn that any rider who will not be following the instructions given by the Cast Member in securing their belts will be asked to vacate the attraction as well as the premises of the adventure park.

The TikTok trend has till now influenced many people to bypass safety protocols and make the drop ride even riskier than it already is. If even one guest gets hurt due to improperly securing their seat belt, the casualty could be huge. As repercussions, the attraction or even the whole park could be shut down.

Banana Bread🦉 @_hanmaexo So I finally got to ride Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind yesterday and it’s AMAZING. I’m obsessed So I finally got to ride Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind yesterday and it’s AMAZING. I’m obsessed

In the new signage, there is a diagram of the seatbelt at the center that reads:

“Keep seat belt securely fastened and tight against the waist. Failure to follow instructions may result in being asked to leave the park.”

The danger of not securing one’s restraint on any thrill ride not only puts the individual’s life in danger but also puts their fellow riders at risk.

𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖚𝖑𝖟 @callmemcaulz



here’s a little snippet of the ride.. honestly it was just nice to see my favs again twitter.com/i/web/status/1… bruh i was the most nervous for the guardians of the galaxy ride at disney but it was the MOST fun🥹here’s a little snippet of the ride.. honestly it was just nice to see my favs again bruh i was the most nervous for the guardians of the galaxy ride at disney but it was the MOST fun🥹here’s a little snippet of the ride.. honestly it was just nice to see my favs again😁 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/opjnZEb9uV

However, this is not the first time TikTokers have taken part in a dangerous trend involving life risk. Earlier in February, some guests at the amusement park were spotted eating bread bowls on the Incredicoaster ride and drinking from the Splash Mountain water.

Additionally, a TikToker snuck a firework into the park for her birthday last month. In another instance of absurd TikTok trends, one woman was spotted flashing at the riders on the Disney Skyliner at Walt Disney World.

Friends From Work @TheFFWPodcast P.S. The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney World is absolutely fantastic. It’s now the best coaster in the park. P.S. The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney World is absolutely fantastic. It’s now the best coaster in the park.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission Breakout was launched as an overhaul of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2017. Riders are dropped down across more than thirteen stories.

Guests experience fleeting moments of weightlessness on the ride as they try to rescue the Guardians from an eccentric prison/ collector’s museum. In the background, classic tunes from the 70s and 80s keep playing to make the ride more authentic.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

