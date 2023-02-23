The Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend, explained

All Disneyland parks account for a huge chunk of the company’s earnings because they pull in large fun-loving and thrill-seeking crowds across the world. These attraction centers offer a lot of great rides and particularly devoted theme parks to enhance the experience of all movie-going fans and other families looking for a great outing.

There are some crazy rides that are supposed to feel thrilling and dangerous. But in recent times, people have actually turned Disneyland’s “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout” ride into an outing that’s a danger to life!

The Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Disney California Adventure has become the center stage for a TikTok trend and people have already been warned against following it.

Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend involves people loosening their seatbelts while aboard the ride

Previously known as the “Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” ride, “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout” is a “drop ride” that has been running successfully for almost six years now. It attracts a lot of guests because of the thrill and joy it offers.

Those who have experienced it will be aware that it raises the riders up nearly 200 feet. But instead of simply dropping them, it pulls the ride vehicle down and causes the fall to be much faster than what it would be with the regular force of gravity. So, the ride is already pretty dangerous as it is.

But following the recent Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend, people have been loosening their seat belts while aboard the ride. It’s being done in a way that allows the guests to increase the amount of “air time” they get when the elevator car drops.

Disney California Adventure takes necessary action

Reports of such unsafe behavior by the guests have been constantly increasing as per the Orange County Register. So, to prohibit this dangerous conduct, new warnings have been installed on the ride at Disney California Adventure.

The aforementioned TikTok trend has influenced many riders to bypass safety protocols and make the ride even more dangerous than it already is. But even if one such guest gets hurt because of improperly secured seat belts, the repercussions would be huge as it could cause the whole adventure park to be shut down.

So the strict Disneyland warnings suggest that any rider who doesn’t follow the safety guidelines will immediately be asked to vacate the premises of the adventure park.

Over the years, people have begun quite a few trends on TikTok. While some have been extremely fun, others have trended regardless of their absurdity. But it’s safe to say that the Disneyland Guardians TikTok trend is amongst the most dangerous ones.

Disney's adventure park has already taken strict measures to stop people from endangering their lives. But with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, more people will be inclined to experience the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout ride. Hence, the latest TikTok trend could catch even more steam and become even more popular in a couple of months.

That’s why it’s important for people to follow the rules laid by Disneyland and not get carried away, or else it could put a lot of lives at risk.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 3, 2023.

