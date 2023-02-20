How high is the Mickey & Friends structure? Woman found dead near Disneyland parking garage

On the night of Saturday, February 18, a woman was found unresponsive near a Disneyland Parking Garage. Officials later confirmed that she died from injuries sustained during a fall from the Mickey & Friends parking structure.

Trigger warning: The article explores death by suicide and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

As per WDWInfo, authorities believe that the woman either fell off or jumped from the 7-story high Mickey & Friends Parking Structure. According to Anaheim Police Sergeant Jon McClintlock, they first received reports of the body at approximately 6:50 pm.

While Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and rendered aid, she was pronounced dead shortly after at the local hospital. The woman's identity has not been disclosed, and authorities have not confirmed whether she was a guest at Disneyland at the time of the incident.

According to Fox Business, the 7-story Mickey & Friends building was one of the largest parking garages built at the time of its construction, in 2000. The structure has a capacity of over 10,000 vehicles, with a height limit of 13 feet and 10 inches.

The Disneyland at Anaheim is no stranger to suicides and accidental deaths

The Mickey & Friends parking structure itself reportedly saw another fatality just three months ago, after a 51-year-old elementary school principal allegedly committed suicide by jumping to his death on December 3, 2022. Following the incident, elevators and escalators were stopped for the night.

As per Marca, the principal left behind a post on Facebook explaining that he had committed suicide because he was facing child endangerment and battery charges after an allegedly violent argument with his wife.

The note read:

"I hate when people leave this Earth with so many unanswered questions. So, I hope this provides some insight and perspective. This is my wife, Marlena. Yes, you heard me correctly. Most of you don't know this but we privately married 3 years ago."

It continued:

"Marlena and I love and adore each other and our relationship has been amazing ... up until recently. Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls. Tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged. However, never in this exchange did I hit, slap, or hurt Marlena in any manner."

The first death linked to the Mickey & Friends Parking structure in Disneyland occurred on October 17, 2010, after a 61-year-old man jumped from the 7th story. On April 2, 2012, the body of 23-year-old man was found near the structure, though investigators could not conclude whether it was an accident or suicide.

Besides the deaths near the parking structure, at least three suicides have occurred at the Disneyland Hotel. The last recorded instance was on May 2, 2008, when a 48-year-old man reportedly jumped from the 14th story balcony of the Wonder Tower.

The most recent February death currently remains under investigation.

