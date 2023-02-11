"All guilty of homicide": Adriana Kuch dies by suicide after being attacked by school bullies, leaves netizens enraged

A teenager named Adriana Kuch recently died by suicide two days after a video of the 14-year-old circulated on social media. In the video, the teenager was being punched and kicked in school at Central Regional High School in New Jersey's Berkeley Township.

After the video surfaced on social media on February 1, 2023, Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home two days later on February 3, 2023.

Speaking of the clip, the 20-second video floating on social media shows the other students kept looking at the bullies, and rather than protecting her or trying to intervene, they kept laughing at Kuch.

Netizens were saddened and infuriated by the news of Adriana Kuch's passing away by suicide due to bullying and the video being leaked on social media. One user took to Twitter and said:

Adriana’s obituary shared by the parents and her family, states that the visiting hours for relatives and friends will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville.

Family and friends described Adriana as a “happy girl who loved life” in her obituary. (Image via mastapetermemorialhome.com)

What did the parents say about their daughter, Adriana Kuch’s death?

After the incident where Adriana was brutally hit by her schoolmates, she suffered several injuries to her body and face. In several interviews, her father claimed that the daughter also showed him videos and photos of her classmates attacking her.

As the video went viral on social media, the death of the 14-year-old infuriated social media users. Many shared the instance on their feeds, and talked about the “horrific incident.”

Furthermore, the parents are heartbroken and devastated at the moment. The father of the teenage girl claimed that the 14-year-old was a happy kid. Speaking to a news agency, Kuch said:

"They just kept at it, after they jumped her. They would keep sending her videos. Then they would get screenshots of the videos because the videos kept getting taken down and then they would write nasty comments on it.”

Furthermore, Adriana's father also spoke about how the police should have been called immediately by the school, as the teenager was smashed with a 20-ounce bottle, and she immediately blacked out after the incident.

Additionally, the superintendent of the school also reacted to the situation by claiming:

"We always address every issue of bullying and on the day of the incident four students were suspended."

Adriana Kuch is survived by her father, Michael, and stepmother, Sarah, along with eight siblings. The devastated family is now promising to keep her legacy alive by creating awareness about bullying and how young souls can be affected due to excessive bullying at school.

