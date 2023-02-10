“Good luck getting into college now”: Two McCallie School students expelled after racist video circulates online

A Snapchat video of two racist students from McCallie School has surfaced on social media and has stirred outrage among parents, alums, and social media users. The video shows two students of the all-boys academy using racial slurs, making monkey noises, and even threatening to burn “black people.”

However, as soon as the matter was brought to the McCallie School authority’s notice, they took the necessary steps and expelled the students. After the Snapchat post went viral, the school claimed that students who posted the video are no longer enrolled at the school.

The Tennessee Holler @TheTNHoller



Racist video stirs outrage at all boys Tennessee boarding school —



STORY: CHATTANOOGA: “I’ll show you what my ancestors did to your kind. I’ll burn you on a motherf**king cross, boy.”Racist video stirs outrage at all boys Tennessee boarding school — @McCallieSchool says students have been expelled.STORY: 11alive.com/article/news/r… CHATTANOOGA: “I’ll show you what my ancestors did to your kind. I’ll burn you on a motherf**king cross, boy.”Racist video stirs outrage at all boys Tennessee boarding school — @McCallieSchool says students have been expelled.STORY: 11alive.com/article/news/r… https://t.co/QCsSUrk72m

Moreover, the school tweeted about the situation, stating:

“On Thursday of last week, McCallie was made aware of a video containing racist comments. Racism of any form is not tolerated at McCallie and violates our community standards. The matter was promptly investigated. The school immediately enacted disciplinary measures, including expulsion.”

McCallie School @McCallieSchool On Thursday of last week, McCallie was made aware of a video containing racist comments. Racism of any form is not tolerated at McCallie and violates our community standards. On Thursday of last week, McCallie was made aware of a video containing racist comments. Racism of any form is not tolerated at McCallie and violates our community standards.

They further tweeted and informed the concerned public about how the matter was promptly treated and the students were expelled.

However, as the video is making its rounds on the internet, netizens are now sharing their opinions on the matter. Reddit user @jose_gomez commented on the situation of the two students, writing:

“Good luck getting into college now.”

Social media users reacted to the boys commenting racial slurs to a fellow in school. (Image via Reddit)

Students from McCallie School received backlash on social media after they uploaded a video of them passing racist comments

Be it good or bad, news on social media spreads like wildfire, and so did this video of the McCallie School students passing racial slurs at another student. While it is unclear to whom these racist comments are being addressed, netizens are furious and have reacted to the situation.

GenX Knight 🗽🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @pianomancal @tylerderden711 @TheTNHoller

Painting with a broad brush and making sweeping generalities fuels division even more.

Do better. @McCallieSchool I grew up in Tennessee and I was never taught to be racist, and have not taught my children to be racist.Painting with a broad brush and making sweeping generalities fuels division even more.Do better. @tylerderden711 @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool I grew up in Tennessee and I was never taught to be racist, and have not taught my children to be racist.Painting with a broad brush and making sweeping generalities fuels division even more.Do better.

Theodore @t2707922 @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool These racists are disgusting! They prove that racism is still alive and flourishing in the U.S! This behavior must stop! We are better than the people whom still hate others for their racial backgrounds! STOP THE HATE!!! @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool These racists are disgusting! They prove that racism is still alive and flourishing in the U.S! This behavior must stop! We are better than the people whom still hate others for their racial backgrounds! STOP THE HATE!!!

Isabella Gwenhamo @Isagwenh @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool This shit will never stop we need to show them what our ancestors couldn’t do. 🤷🏽‍♀️ @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool This shit will never stop we need to show them what our ancestors couldn’t do. 🤷🏽‍♀️

Several other social media users expressed their anger as they commented on why the two expelled kids' names weren't mentioned. Many have also slammed the school and claimed that it has always been the “go-to” for the “entitled rich."

John David @Asset_Farmer @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool If this was a black kid that stole something from the lunch line, we’d know his name and social by now. SMH. Couldn’t be my kids! @TheTNHoller @McCallieSchool If this was a black kid that stole something from the lunch line, we’d know his name and social by now. SMH. Couldn’t be my kids!

However, many anonymous users have been debating on Reddit how these kids would end up in another expensive school in no time, using their parents’ money.

Social media users debated about how the kids who were expelled will use their parents' money to get admission in other elite schools. (Image via Reddit)

Addressing the situation, a spokesperson for the school claimed that the situation is critical and sensitive at the moment, as it involves students who are minors at the moment. Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP, talked about the whole incident and said:

"The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said. We are people that God made and put on this earth to reside with the other people."What about the punishment for the other individuals who knew it occurred, did not say anything about it. And one brave soul sent that information out because it was offensive to them."

Additionally, in order to protect the privacy of the students, the school has not yet publicized the names and grades of the two boys.

Poll : 0 votes