"At this point it's not accidental" - Nyack Middle School lunch menu controversy explained as vendor issues apology 

Nyack Middle School’s food vendor has finally issued an apology for changing the hot lunch menu on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. The controversy began after the district's food vendor changed the lunch menu and served chicken and waffles, with watermelon as a dessert during lunch instead of the planned hot dish.

After this, the principal of Nyack Middle School sent out a letter to the parents and called the incident a “regrettable situation.”

The Middle School Principal David Johnson said:

"We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider. I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu. Especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American Community."

The food vendor, Aramark, has now issued an apology for the same and claimed that the menu was not “intended” as a cultural meal. The vendor of Nyack Middle School said in a statement:

"While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service. This was a mistake and does not represent the values of our company, and we are committed to doing better in the future."

Several netizens do not seem to agree with the vendor, calling it an “accident.” One social media user said:

“It's 2023 at this point it’s not accidental.”

Nyack Middle School faced heat for a similar issue in 2018

As Black History Month began, things did not start on the right note at Nyack Middle School. The lunch vendor served chicken and waffles with watermelon for lunch instead of Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit which was published on the school's calendar.

Black History Month is a time to honor and reflect on the work of African Americans throughout history. The sudden change in the lunch menu at the school on February 1, angered several students and parents as they believed the move reinforced negative stereotypes about the community.

A student from sixth grade spoke up on the matter and questioned why the decided meal was not served on the first day of Black History Month.

As per ABC7NY, the student, Honore Santiago, said:

"I was questioning because they don't usually give watermelon.”

The mother of the sixth grader reassured the child and said she had done the right thing.

The mother mentioned:

"You should feel very happy that you spoke up."

This is not the first time Nyack Middle School has been called out for its racially insensitive meals. They faced heat in 2018 as well when they served barbecued ribs, collard greens, cornbread, Kool-Aid, and watermelon-flavored water during Black History Month. At the time, the food company was called out, and many of the employees were fired.

Speaking about the same, Honore said:

"I thought they learned from their last mistake, but I guess not."

At the same time, it is unclear what action Nyack Middle School is taking against the food vendor.

