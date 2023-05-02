Fact Check: Is Disney World moving out of Florida? New Orleans claim debunked 

If you are a Disney World fan and recently heard about the park relocating to New Orleans, don’t be disheartened, as the park is not going anywhere. Social media users have been falling prey to the news shared by a few accounts stating how the park is moving from Florida to New Orleans.

The news went viral after a website called Mouse Trap News shared an article on their website and several such posts on social media. The article on their website stated, “BREAKING: Disney World Officially Moving to New Orleans.” The reason they gave for the move claimed:

“The Florida government called in the National Guard to block all entrances to Disney World. This was a power move by Desantis. However, Disney is taking back control with the breaking announcement that they are officially moving Disney World to New Orleans.”

Fake news being spread around claiming that Disney World is moving to New Orleans (Image via Mouse Trap News)

Similar claims were made on social media, where some accounts claimed that the park would move within a year. The posts were shared by thousands of people, thus spreading the fake news. However, no such announcement was made by Disney or any other leading publication, making the news fake.

The account and website which shared about the moving of Disney World from Florida to New Orleans is a satirical platform

After Mouse Trap News shared the fake news on their website and various social media platforms, many social media users were convinced that the park was moving from Florida to New Orleans. However, paying a close check to the About section of the website, it can be gathered that Mouse Trap News publishes satirical pieces and is a satirical website made just for fun.

The About section of the website states:

“Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

Mouse Trap News also talked about the Florida government calling the National Guard to block all entrances to the theme park. This claim is also not true, as Snopes reported how the Florida National Guard spokesperson reached out to the publication and said:

“There is no truth to this claim. The Florida National Guard has not been activated for such a mission."

Mouse News Trap has made several such fake claims in the past, which has left Disney lovers perplexed. A few months back, they published a satirical story about Disney demolishing Cinderella Castle.

Hence, social media users should refrain from falling prey to such news and not share such pieces further, as this can create even more confusion. One should only believe the news that has come from leading publications or the official social media handles of a particular company, in this case, Disney World.

Poll : 0 votes