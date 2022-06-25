Disney Mickey's Very Merry Christmas: Dates, costs, perks, and more about the beloved event's return 

It is indeed going to be a very merry Christmas at Walt Disney World and Disneyland as they are all set to bring back their popular Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party for the first time since the pandemic. The event will finally be returning to the Magic Kingdom in 2022, and fans cannot control their excitement.

The event will be held over 24 nights, from November 8 through December 22, 2022. It was announced this week as part of the Disney Parks “Halfway to the Holidays” celebration, which also featured other special announcements and recipes for amazing dishes from the various parks.

As per the announcement, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas will be held on selected nights in the Magic Kingdom as a separately ticketed event. The Christmas extravaganza, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” will also be making its presence known, showcasing Mickey and his friends at the Cinderella Castle Stage. Christmas can only be complete with “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” but the joy will be doubled as Santa joins Mickey and his friends in “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

All guests will receive complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at various locations all throughout the Magic Kingdom. Apart from "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas," the “Disney Junior Jingle Jam” will also be an exciting event for children as it will feature all the Disney characters participating in a fun-filled dance celebration.

Lastly, people attending "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas" will also receive a special commemorative keepsake for their 50th anniversary, which will be themed around the holidays.

As for the tickets, they can be easily purchased online or by calling the Disney helpline. Tickets will become available for sale from July 7, 2022, but they can be accessed earlier as well. Prices will range between $149 and $199. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket.

Dates for the event include:

November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

The popular show will run from 7 PM to midnight, but the ticket holders should reach the destination by 4 PM. If you want the smoothest experience possible, it would be wise to adhere to these instructions.

Talking about the event, Disney Parks also revealed that the Jungle Cruise ride will be converted into “Jingle Cruise." Other attractions will include Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, and Mad Tea Party.

The only downside to the event is that it is a limited capacity event, so Disney Park recommends getting the tickets as soon as possible. If you are interested in attending the event, you should book the tickets as soon as they are released or you might lose out on the opportunity of attending this larger-than-life event which is taking place after a two-year hiatus.

