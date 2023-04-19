“Definitely more disturbing”: Disney Pride Nite details revealed as netizens slam festival following Bud Light scandal

Disney’s new “Pride Nite” promotion left netizens outraged as they slammed the company on Twitter. On April 18, the entertainment conglomerate announced on Twitter that the event will be held at the theme park in California during Pride Month in June. “Pride Nite” will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.
However, this did not sit right with many people on the internet. They called the company “woke” and even called for a boycott. Previously, netizens were furious due to Bud Light’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. For several weeks, the beer brewer kept receiving boycott tweets.
Twitter account End Wokeness shared the Pride Nite-themed picture and wrote that it was more bothersome than Bud Light, as it was about kids. In response, one user @RosaMar95112577 agreed with the page and called it “awful,” reasoning that Disney was founded for children.
The “Pride Nite” announcement came hours before Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Governor, took action against the company for supporting inclusivity. The Walt Disney Company has been vocal about opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts speech on gender identity and s**ual orientation in public school classrooms.
DeSantis took steps to strip the conglomerate of its special tax privileges in his state, Florida.
Conservatives slam Disney for holding "Pride Nite" event
As soon as the corporation announced its upcoming event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, right-wingers and conservatives began attacking Disney for its advocacy of the queer community.
Many wrote that they would not visit their theme park again or watch their shows and movies. Some opined that the company is solely meant for kids, and they did not want to expose their children to the LGBTQ+ existence.
A few people even called the company “groomers.” Several blatantly spouted hateful words at the queer community and insulted their existence.
Conservatives against companies advocating for the LGBTQ+ community
For the past few weeks, conservatives in the United States have called for boycotts of several other companies that showed their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The controversy began with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney getting partnership deals with major brands like Bud Light, Nike, and Olay.
Dylan’s collaboration with Bud Light was vehemently frowned upon by the conservatives. They even went to the extent of buying cans of Bud Light and ruining the containers, shooting them, or emptying the can into the sink.
Some of the brand’s customers ruthlessly attacked the LGBTQ+ community, disregarded their existence, and insulted their choice of living. Nike was next in line as many women demanded why the company did not choose a “real woman” to promote their sportswear.
Disney’s “Pride Nite” announcement has yet again sparked mass LGBTQ+ hate nationwide as thousands of people hurled their aggressive stances at the company and the queer community.
However, this is not the first time a Pride event has been held at the theme park. In 2018, the conglomerate introduced its new line of annual Pride-themed merchandise. The following year, Disneyland Paris Pride held its first parade, which continued to be held every year, despite the backlash it received from many people.
Coinciding with the month of Pride, the After Dark: Pride Nite will be held at the theme park in California on June 13 and 15 from 9 pm to 1 am PT. Tickets for this event will go on sale on Thursday, April 20, at 9 am PT.
Tickets for the "Pride Nite" event are non-refundable. Ticket holders will be able to enter the park premises three hours before the Pride festivities begin. Once the park closes at 9 pm, only Pride Nite guests will be allowed inside.