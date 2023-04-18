Did Ron DeSantis get married in Disney World? Details explored as prison claim sparks outrage online

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to build a prison outside Disney World in his recent retaliation against the company. He made these comments at a press conference held in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Speaking on the possibility of turning the land into a state park, another theme park, or even a state prison, he stated:

"Who knows? I mean... I just think that the possibilities are endless..."

The feud started in March 2022, when Disney's then-CEO, Bob Chapek, spoke out against DeSantis' education bill that limited talk about gender identity and sexuality in elementary schools within the state, dubbed the "don't say gay" law.

Following Chapek's remarks, the Florida Governor resolved to scrape the Reedy Creek provisions that granted the park tax-free, self-governing 40 square miles of land bordering the park. A bill addressing the same was unsuccessfully introduced twice, once in April 2022 and then in February 2023.

In retribution, Disney stopped funding campaign donations in Florida.

Many called Ron DeSantis a hypocrite after it was revealed that he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, got married at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2009.

In an ironic interview with SiriusXM in March 2023, he stated that the wedding "felt right out of a fairy tale" and that his wife looked "like a princess."

"A petty toddler throwing a tantrum": Netizens slam Ron DeSantis after prison claims

Following Ron DeSantis' press conference, internet users were left horrified and were quick to call out the Governor for his thoughtless remarks. Many demanded that he be replaced as the governor because, under his leadership, Florida has climbed down the State Rankings ladder.

Several netizens pointed out that Ron DeSantis' move was a tactless act of revenge over some minor controversy that occurred over a year ago.

Twitterati also pointed out that building a prison outside a children's theme park is ironic and would backfire. User @TheValuesVoter stated:

Many suggested that Disney "call his bluff" and consider the possibility of moving their theme park out of the state.

Here are some other responses seen on Twitter:

Ron DeSantis shares details of his bill against Disney

In the press conference, Ron DeSantis said that the legislature would return control of Reedy Creek special district to the state and he would appoint a special board to overlook its development.

Additionally, he introduced measures against Disney, including increasing the company's tax burden and giving authority for the inspection of theme park rides and transportation to the state.

Concluding his speech on Monday, Ron DeSantis asked everyone to "stay tuned" as more actions would follow.

