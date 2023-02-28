Would Disney leave Florida? Ron DeSantis Reedy Creek controversy explained

For several decades, Walt Disney World has been governed by the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It has functioned like a county government by having control of matters like roads, construction, water and waste collection, fire services, and building codes, among other things.

However, Disney’s unique power was stripped down on Monday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill giving the state control over the company’s theme parks in Orlando.

Ron DeSantis @GovRonDeSantis I signed legislation to end Disney’s self-governing status, placed the area in state receivership, and appointed 5 members to a state control board.



Disney no longer has its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else and pay its debts and fair share of taxes. I signed legislation to end Disney’s self-governing status, placed the area in state receivership, and appointed 5 members to a state control board.Disney no longer has its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else and pay its debts and fair share of taxes. https://t.co/5JnZmEjSdv

The new law changes the district’s name from the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. During the bill signing ceremony in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, near Walt Disney World, DeSantis announced that the corporate kingdom of Disney has finally reached its end:

“Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day.”

While the new law will provide additional layers of external oversight through a state-appointed five-member board, it will not dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District or change its debt obligations.

Florida’s Voice @FLVoiceNews NEW: Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Disney to return to Walt's vision for theme parks, entertainment



"We hope that they can get back on [track]." NEW: Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Disney to return to Walt's vision for theme parks, entertainment"We hope that they can get back on [track]." https://t.co/4YP8csgG1f

There has also been no announcement of Disney leaving Florida. It is likely that the company will continue to operate in the state. However, DeSantis mentioned that Disney will now be treated just like other theme parks across Orlando and will no longer be exempt from certain state regulations.

A closer look into Ron DeSantis’ legislative action over Disney and Reedy Creek Improvement District

Ron DeSantis appointed five new members to the board of Reedy Creek Improvement District (Image via Getty Images)

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that gave him and his Republican-led legislature control over Disney’s self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The district played a key role when the company built its empire near Orlando in the 1960s and held its unique power for nearly 50 years. Republicans have long argued that it allegedly gave the entertainment and corporate giant a commercial advantage over its contemporaries.

DeSantis’ takeover of the self-governing district began last year when the company showed public opposition to the “Parental Rights in Education Act” or “Don’t Say Gay” bill that the former eventually signed into law.

The law bans instruction on s*xual orientation and gender identity in schools across Florida for students aged nine and below on grounds of not being age-appropriate.

Following Disney’s opposition to the bill after an initial silence, DeSantis and other Republican supporters of the act called the company a source of “woke” ideology that inculcates inappropriate subjects into children’s entertainment.

Multiple reports suggested that DeSantis responded to the opposition by asking lawmakers to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a special legislative session. Officials soon began a restructuring process before the governor finalized state control of the district.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District has been acting as a self-governing area for nearly five decades with control of utilities and the fire department.

As per the BBC, some officials have argued that the district has helped prevent local taxpayers from paying for large infrastructure and other costs required to operate the 43 sq. miles (111 sq. km) of property that attracts millions of visitors each year.

The new law subjected the district to multiple layers of state oversight but left its financial abilities and debt obligations intact. It also mentioned that people who previously worked with or contracted with the theme park in the past three years will not be eligible to serve on the district’s new governing board.

Ron DeSantis also appointed new members to the board. Tampa lawyer Martin Garcia, a Republican donor who contributed $50,000 to DeSantis’ re-election campaign was appointed the chairman.

Other members included Bridget Ziegler, a member of the Sarasota County School Board, co-founder of the conservative organization Moms for Liberty, and the wife of Christian Ziegler, attorney Brian Aungst Jr., son of a former two-term Republican mayor of Clearwater, attorney Mike Sasso and Ron Peri, head of The Gathering USA ministry.

DeSantis mentioned that the new board is scheduled to meet next week and asked people to “buckle up” as the new members will be in charge during the board meeting.

Poll : 0 votes