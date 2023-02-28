What did Gogineni Rayudu do? Atlanta school bus driver released on bond days after arrest

Gogineni Rayudu (56), an Atlanta school bus driver, was arrested for breaking into and entering the house of a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday, February 21. He, however, was out of prison by Thursday after posting his $20,000 bond.

The driver had allegedly broken into the house looking for the girl on Monday, February 20. According to charging documents, the "obsessed" man walked in through the front door of the family’s home wearing gloves and asked for the young girl.

Rayudu allegedly came face-to-face with the girl's mother, Cassie Cea, and identified himself as the girl's school bus driver and asked to see her. When the mother asked him for a reason behind his sudden break and entrance, the 56-year-old allegedly fled the scene.

Cobb County, Georgia. A school bus driver Gogineni Rayudu, has been charged with first-degree burglary and loitering after stalking a 10-year old girl, Nataleah Cea, and barging into her home. When he entered the child's home, he was confronted by her mother, Cassie Cea

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the man was out of police custody just a couple of days after he was arrested. This has left Cea disturbed, who filed for a restraining order against Gogineni Rayudu. She told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday, February 24:

"I’m just really freaked out. He was definitely up to something bad — I just don’t know how bad it was."

The 10-year-old girl was not at home at the time of the incident as she was at her school camp.

The 10-year-old girl identified Gogineni Rayudu as a "special friend"

The mother of a Cobb County School District student has filed for a restraining order after a school bus driver entered her house looking for the 10-year-old. Further investigation has revealed the driver's stalkerish tendencies towards the girl.

Shavoya @Shay_squirt Wait. Why was a Cobb county school bus driver walking in a 10yr old student house??? Wait. Why was a Cobb county school bus driver walking in a 10yr old student house???

Cassie Cea, the mother, told Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her neighborhood security officer told her that Gogineni Rayudu, the driver in question, had visited the area several times last month asking for her daughter.

Apart from visiting the neighborhood several times in the weeks before the terrifying incident, Rayudu had allegedly pestered her daughter with "weird questions" regarding her family and neighborhood. When asked, the 10-year-old girl identified Gogineni Rayudu as a "special friend."

According to Cassie Cea, Rayudu even changed her daughter's seat on the bus so he could look at her and talk to her. Cea told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

"I don’t know what this obsession is with her, but all I can think of is if I hadn’t been there, what would have happened?"

Following Rayudu's threatening entry into her house, the concerned mother has been terrified to even send her child to school. She told the news outlet:

"My kid’s never getting on a bus again. I don’t even know if I want her in public school anymore, because are we taking this serious? Or are we just like, 'Oh, he’s a weirdo'?"

The young girl's mother claimed that the school refused to give her the name of the driver when she contacted them. Cobb County School District, however, told the Atlanta Constitution-Journal that they are cooperating with the police investigation.

In a statement addressing the Gogineni Rayudu case, the district said:

"In addition to actions taken by law enforcement, district policy will be strictly applied. The safety of our students is our number one priority."

They declined to comment further until the investigation has been completed.

"We are cooperating fully with police as they perform their investigation. All details can be confirmed through the arrest warrant and Cobb PD who is completing the investigation. The bus driver is not serving Cobb students, pending the outcome of the investigation. We cannot comment further on this until the investigation has been completed."

Cobb County School District has a history of reportedly employing problematic bus drivers in the past two years,

