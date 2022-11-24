What happened at Overbrook High School? Shooting near Philadelphia campus leaves four students injured 

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, four Overbrook High School students in Philadelphia were shot shortly after classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving break.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 11:30 am outside the Philadelphia Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets, located near the high school. As per CBS News, the students were reportedly standing outside the salon when a gunman inside a silver Hyundai SUV began firing at the group.

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw Four students were injured today in a drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out, but you might not have heard about it because it’s the sort of thing that happens every single day in America. It’s long past time we did something about that. Four students were injured today in a drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out, but you might not have heard about it because it’s the sort of thing that happens every single day in America. It’s long past time we did something about that.

The students injured during the driveby shooting are reportedly in stable condition. Authorities said no fatalities were reported at the scene.

Philadelphia shooting injured two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys

Matt Petrillo @MattPetrillo Four Overbrook High School students - two boys and two girls - were shot just after dismissing for Thanksgiving break, according to Philly Police. It happened outside if A&D Minimarket at 60th and Oxford Streets @CBSPhiladelphia Four Overbrook High School students - two boys and two girls - were shot just after dismissing for Thanksgiving break, according to Philly Police. It happened outside if A&D Minimarket at 60th and Oxford Streets @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/cI6afUZxaY

The shooting, which occurred shortly after classes were dismissed at Overbrook High School, reportedly injured two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys outside a beauty salon. Police said that the girls were reportedly foster sisters who sustained shoulder wounds.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, who detailed the injuries sustained in the shooting, said that one of the sisters was shot in the shoulder, and the other was grazed by a bullet.

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Developing: Four students shot near Philly’s Overbrook high school



Developing: Four students shot near Philly’s Overbrook high school https://t.co/YxSo36NYqn

Detailing the injuries sustained by the 16-year-old boys, Stanford said one suffered a graze wound to the head, and the other was shot in the leg. The two boys are apparently friends. Stanford, who said that it was extremely fortunate that more people weren't struck during the shooting, added that it was not immediately clear if the gunman targeted the students.

Frustrated with the rising gun violence in the country, Governor Tom Wolf released a statement saying:

“The recent shootings across our country leave families with holes in their hearts and empty seats at the Thanksgiving dinner table. And I’ve had enough.

The shooting comes a day after Virginia Walmart incident that claimed six lives

John Paul @JPaulOnAir 4 high school students shot about a block from Overbrook High School. 4 high school students shot about a block from Overbrook High School. https://t.co/M8UlDN1lPp

A picture of the beauty lounge depicted the aftermath of the shooting, where shattered glass and bullet holes surrounded the building. While the four Overbrook High School students are recovering from their ordeal, the community continues to reel from the latest string of shootings to hit the holiday season. The shooting comes a day after a gunman opened fire at a Virginia Walmart, killing six people.

Kee, a worker at The Beauty Lounge, told CBS news:

"It's been bad, but it's getting bad now," Kee, a worker at The Beauty Lounge, said. "You can't even run your business in peace."

Temple Teacher Residency @Temple_TTR TTR is shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic shooting that took place this afternoon at Overbrook High School. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this senseless act of gun violence. TTR is shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic shooting that took place this afternoon at Overbrook High School. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this senseless act of gun violence.

In an email to NBC news, the School District of Philadelphia said:

"We are devastated by how senseless gun violence continues to plague our city. Its impact extends to all students, staff, and school communities."The ongoing violence erases everyone's sense of safety, especially during peak school times, such as arrival and dismissal periods."

Philadelphia police are yet to make any arrests in the shooting. Last week, a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs killed five people and wounded more.

