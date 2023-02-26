What did Kodak Black do? Rapper allegedly wanted by Florida cops for violating bail conditions

American rapper Kodak Black is wanted by the Florida police after he allegedly violated his bail conditions and failed a drug test.

As per a report published by TMZ on February 25, a judge signed off on an arrest warrant for the 25-year-old on Thursday, February 23, and ordered him to be taken into custody if the authorities come across him.

The arrest warrant comes after the judge found two violations made by Kodak Black in recent weeks.

On February 3, the agency where he was supposed to report for random drug testing revealed that he did not show up for a screening and even failed to submit a sample that day.

Later, on February 8, the same agency claimed that the rapper did submit a sample the following week, but the results confirmed that he had drugs in his body. The publication reports that the test revealed that Kodak's body had traces of fentanyl but did not specify the amount.

Kodak Black was arrested for drug trafficking

In July 2022, Kodak Black was arrested for possession of controlled drugs for trafficking and without a prescription. Authorities revealed that they found 31 oxycodone pills in his vehicle when his car was halted at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, traffic stop. They also confiscated over $70,000 in cash.

He was released under the terms that he would not consume drugs and after he posted a $75,000 bail. If he is apprehended, he will be held without parole until his next court appearance.

Kodak's name recently appeared in another legal battle that stems from an incident that took place at Justin Bieber's Super Bowl afterparty.

Kodak and Justin were sued by two people, Adam Rahman and Mark Schaefer, who were shot on February 12, 2022. The latter duo claimed that they were "severely injured" during a shooting that happened over the Super Bowl weekend.

The incident happened outside West Hollywood's The Nice Guy restaurant where Bieber threw a party that left four victims, including Kodak, injured.

The alleged victims claimed that the Usain Boo rapper played a big part in hyping up the fight and that it got out of hand. As per news reports, an anonymous person had attacked someone from Kodak Black's group, which led the rapper to take his stand and protect his friend.

On New Year's Day of 2022, he was detained on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, and in 2021, he pled guilty to a 2016 s*xual assault charge.

