''My arm was on fire'': Outer Banks star Chase Stokes opens up on shooting the series in the jungle

Actor Chase Stokes recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his new show, Outer Banks season 3, and talked about shooting the series in the jungle in Barbados. He spoke about being extremely tired after doing a stunt.

Stokes said,

''It was a very exhausting stunt. So I'm leaning against a tree and the next thing you know my arm's on fire.''

He further spoke at length about the incident and shared another interesting story about shooting the show in the jungle. In Outer Banks season 3, Chase Stokes plays the lead role of John B. Routledge. The third season of the series premiered on Netflix on February 23, 2023.

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes talks about filming the series

Chase Stokes told Jimmy Fallon that after his arm was on fire, one of the crew members said that it was from a poison tree.

He said,

''So they put me in a van and they started putting ointments on me that I have no idea what it is, but I'm just gonna go on with the flow. So I recover from that, and I'm talking to my director. Sort of like, 'I think I'm okay, I have a pulse and I'm not dying.' And I feel something hit me in the back of my head.''

He further mentioned,

''And he's looking at me like - this is 100% true. It was a full on like - jerked my body forward. And I was like, what? It was a bird. That was a bird. A bird flew into the back of your head.''

Stokes has received critical acclaim for his performance throughout the first three seasons of Outer Banks. Apart from that, his other memorable film and TV acting credits include Tell Me Your Secrets, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets, and many more.

More details about Outer Banks cast and plot

Outer Banks tells the story of a teenager who, along with his friends, sets out on an adventurous journey to find a treasure that is connected to his father's mysterious disappearance.

Here's a short description of the third season, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''After losing their gold to the Camerons and washing ashore on a desert island last season, the Pogues are embarking on their greatest treasure hunt yet. This time, their quest will take them to El Dorado, the lost city of gold.''

Chase Stokes' lead performance is one of the show's strongpoints. Stokes wonderfully depicts his character's angst, curiosity, and resilience quite convincingly in a richly nuanced and matured performance that defines the show's tone and mood.

Starring alongside Chase Stokes in other pivotal supporting roles are actors like Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, and Madison Bailey as Kiara "Kie" Carrera, among many more.

The series is helmed by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. The show has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the series' entertaining and emotional storyline, performances by the cast, and intriguing characters, among other things.

You can watch all the episodes of Outer Banks season 3 on Netflix.

