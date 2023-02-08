Fact Check: Was Ron DeSantis a teacher? Ephebophiliaesque meaning explored as Trump post goes viral 

Donald Trump recently attacked Ron DeSantis on social media by sarcastically engaging with a post that accused the Florida governor of drinking and hanging out with high school girls during his career as a teacher.

According to The New York Times, DeSantis served as a teacher at the Darlington School in northwest Georgia. The report claimed that many students at the institute allegedly dubbed the politician as “a frequent presence at parties.” A former student allegedly told the publication:

“As an 18-year-old, I remember thinking, ‘What are you doing here, dude?’”

Pedro L. Gonzalez @emeriticus Trump, who was friends with Jeff Epstein, suggests DeSantis is a groomer.



He will lose to Biden at this rate. His campaign is fundamentally unserious and based on his insecurities.



Trump's isn't driving the movement—he's just constantly reacting to and whining about DeSantis.

Another report from the Hill Reporter alleged that DeSantis taught at Darlington School back in 2001 when he was around 23 years old. He reportedly bagged the role after completing his bachelor’s degrees in political science and history.

As per Business Insider, Darlington is a boarding school located in Rome, Georgia. Ron DeSantis reportedly taught history and government and coached baseball and football at the institution.

On Tuesday, an old photo of a much-younger DeSantis hanging out and drinking with a few girls resurfaced online. The image was first sent by an anonymous source to the Hill Reporter and Meidas Touch in 2021.

As the photo resurfaced on social media, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a post from Twitter user @/Magnanimous who claimed that the picture showed DeSantis allegedly “grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

rebro style dumbass @REbr0 “Ephebophiliaesque” is the most Republican word ever spoken “Ephebophiliaesque” is the most Republican word ever spoken https://t.co/SfFsOnWf3F

The former president gave a sarcastic reply to the original post and wrote:

“That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!”

Trump also shared another post from the same user with a caption that reads “No way!” The original post mentioned that DeSantis’ behavior looked “gross” and “ephebophiliaesque” in nature.

What is the meaning of the word Ephebophiliaesque?

Ephebophilia is the term used to define a form of p*dophilia where adults show their interest towards teenagers or adolescents generally with the age range of 15 to 19 years.

According to Educalingo, the word falls under the technical term chronophilia and was originally used in the late 19th to mid 20th century to describe preference towards mid-to-late adolescent partners.

Therefore, the word “Ephebophilia-esque” refers to the kind of behavior that is similar to Ephebophilia.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s post about Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump's Truth Social post attacking Ron DeSantis went viral online (Image via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has continued to attack his Republican rival Ron DeSantis on social media ahead of the 2024 Republican primary showdown.

The former U.S. president has called DeSantis a “globalist” and a friend to Jeb Bush and said that he should be grateful to Trump for helping him secure his 2018 gubernatorial win.

More recently, Trump took to Truth Social to share posts that accused Ron DeSantis of hanging out and sharing alcohol with teenage high school students during his time as a teacher.

As the claims went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Trump’s posts:

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein BREAKING: Trump is posting pictures of Ron DeSantis and young girls on Truth Social.



The 2024 battle has begun and it's a GOP civil war.

Sandra Wastler @Swast90024 Trump has taken to attacking DeSantis on Truth Social.



Trump supposidely said DeSantis was having a 'drink' party with his students as a high school teacher and said it looked "ephebophiliaesque,"



NO way Trump ever heard the word epheborphiliaeque much less know what it means.

a.m. sauvage @huminbeen



a.m. sauvage @huminbeen

could we make it easier for the general public who can't pronounce that and say @rondesantis is epstein-esque? "to describe something as ephebophiliaesque, or ephebophilia-esque, means to describe it as being suggestive of an intimate interest in mid-to-late adolescents"

Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧❄️🍾 @emperoreaganite BREAKING: Trump not-so-subtly accuses DeSantis of being a child predator.



Absolutely beyond the pale.



This is gutter trash behavior—Republican voters need to send Donald Trump to the ash heap of history once and for all.

trit.b @yoshimachbike Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧❄️🍾 @emperoreaganite BREAKING: Trump not-so-subtly accuses DeSantis of being a child predator.



Absolutely beyond the pale.



This is gutter trash behavior—Republican voters need to send Donald Trump to the ash heap of history once and for all. BREAKING: Trump not-so-subtly accuses DeSantis of being a child predator.Absolutely beyond the pale. This is gutter trash behavior—Republican voters need to send Donald Trump to the ash heap of history once and for all. https://t.co/QhJguD2tWJ I don’t care anything about this except trump pretending to know what ephebophiliaesque means twitter.com/emperoreaganit… I don’t care anything about this except trump pretending to know what ephebophiliaesque means twitter.com/emperoreaganit…

Merrick 🌻🦂 @punishedmother Trump just called Rob DeSantis a Groomer lmaooooo

Gabe Sanchez  @iamgabesanchez Oh look, Groomer Trump is fighting with Groomer DeSantis

CCG BRYSON @RealBrysonGray Donald Trump goes at Desantis again on truth social. He's basically calling Desantis a groomer. Thoughts?

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Ron DeSantis will address the claims made against him and respond to Donald Trump’s posts in the days to come.

