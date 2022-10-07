“Nancy Sinatra called, she wants her boots back”: Hilarious Ron DeSantis white Go-Go Boots memes take over Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently became the subject of an online memefest after a photo of him wearing white Go-Go Boots went viral on social media.

Reports suggest the photo was taken on October 5, 2022 when DeSantis visited Fort Myers to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. In the image, the politician can be seen wearing jeans, a blue sleeveless jacket and a blue shirt with the now-infamous white boots.

Kitsumi265 @Kitsumi265 Ron DeSantis in his Nancy Sinatra boots is having his Mike Dukakis in a tank moment. Ron DeSantis in his Nancy Sinatra boots is having his Mike Dukakis in a tank moment. https://t.co/DG64xwsgFm

As DeSantis’ picture surfaced online, several people pointed out the resemblance between his footwear and Nancy Sinatra’s iconic white Go-Go Boots. One Twitter user even jokingly said, "Nancy Sinatra called. She wants her boots back."

In addition to Sinatra, DeSantis’ footwear was also compared to the likes of Buddy Pine and the Green M&Ms. The latest situation comes after the governor sparked another memefest in August following the release of his “Top Gov” campaign ad, which spoofed the new Top Gun: Maverick movie.

At the time, he was seen wearing a helmet that largely resembled the popular lime cat meme.

Netizens reacts to Ron DeSantis wearing white Go-Go Boots

Go-Go Boots were white, low-heeled, mid-calf or knee-length women’s footwear introduced in the mid-1960s. The use of these boots was largely popularized by singer Nancy Sinatra following the release of her 1966 song These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

More recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made news for wearing similar white Go-Go Boots while surveying Fort Myers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

As photos of the politician wearing the footwear went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the images using a barrage of hilarious memes. While some users compared the boots to Sinatra's boots, others asked "Who wore it best?" with pictures of the Green M&M.

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX Who wore it better:



Ron DeSantis, GOP icon

or

Nancy Sinatra, Dem icon? Who wore it better:Ron DeSantis, GOP iconorNancy Sinatra, Dem icon? https://t.co/X9Qw3RlV9i

Jason Bailey @jasondashbailey I would like to buy a beer for whichever state employee handed Ron DeSantis Nancy Sinatra's go-go boots with a straight face I would like to buy a beer for whichever state employee handed Ron DeSantis Nancy Sinatra's go-go boots with a straight face https://t.co/HVSvU3WCqR

T-Bone @IronFist1982 I guess Ron DeSantis was just new boot goofin’ I guess Ron DeSantis was just new boot goofin’ https://t.co/s8k7ORpHiI

Ashby @OrRite_Then Ron DeSantis feeling cute in his Nancy Sinatra boots. His high heeled boots were made for awkward walking. Ron DeSantis feeling cute in his Nancy Sinatra boots. His high heeled boots were made for awkward walking. https://t.co/5rPASIHhlp

CT @CtBart65 I have no idea what these boots were made for… I have no idea what these boots were made for… https://t.co/HERtXkhLaI

🌊🇺🇸𝓣-𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝕯-𝓶𝓪𝓷🇺🇸💎 @realTonyVentura These boots were made for talkin', not walkin'.

How does Ron DeSantis walk into flooded communities and keep his Nancy Sinatra inspired boots looking so good? These boots were made for talkin', not walkin'.How does Ron DeSantis walk into flooded communities and keep his Nancy Sinatra inspired boots looking so good? https://t.co/H1ciAxPAtC

As memes continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if DeSantis will address the public reaction to his attire in the days to come.

About Ron DeSantis in brief

Ron DeSantis is an American politician who has been serving as the 46th governor of Florida since 2019. He was born on September 14, 1978, in Jacksonville and spent his early years in Dunedin.

Ron DeSantis has been serving as the 46th governor of Florida since 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

The politician attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and later graduated from Dunedin High School in 1997. He went on to study history at Yale University and graduated magna cum laude in 2001.

He attended Harvard Law School and graduated with a Juris Doctor cum laude in 2005. DeSantis joined the United States Navy in 2004 and was eventually promoted to the rank of lieutenant. He also became an advisor to SEAL Team One and was deployed to Iraq in 2007.

Following his return to the U.S. in 2008, DeSantis was appointed to serve as a Special Assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The governor served in the role until his honorable discharge in 2010. Nearly two years later, DeSantis was elected to Congress after defeating Heather Beaven. The politician briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016 but eventually decided to withdraw.

DeSantis was also one of Donald Trump's allies and began his own gubernatorial campaign in 2018. He named state representative Jeanette Nunez as his running mate after winning the Republican nomination.

The 44-year-old won the 2019 general elections and was elected the governor of Florida after defeating Andrew Gillum with a 0.4% margin. Prior to serving as governor, the politician represented Florida's 6th district in the U.S. House of Representatives between 2013 and 2018.

Ron DeSantis is running for re-election in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election against the Democratic opponent Charlie Crist.

