Where is Martha's Vineyard? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sends two planes of immigrants to 'sanctuary destination'

Martha's Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts, saw the arrival of two planes full of undocumented migrants sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, September 14.

The news of their arrival at the venue, which the governor dubs a “sanctuary destination,” was confirmed by DeSantis’ Communications Director Taryn Fenske:

“I can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

He added:

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

According to CBS Boston, several emergency shelters were set up after the migrants landed in Martha's Vineyard and walked nearly three-and-a-half miles from the airport to Edgartown.

The group was reportedly unaware of their settlement facilities but were assured they would eventually get housing and jobs for sustainance. Barbara Rush from St. Andrews Church told the publication that the migrants surprisingly walked up to Martha's Vineyard Community Services:

“Martha's Vineyard Community Services had 50 people sort of literally walk up to their front door.”

She also mentioned that the group could not communicate in English and are believed to be from Venezuela. She added that all the migrants tested negative for COVID-19 and were helped woth food, water, and shelter for the night.

Following the arrival of the migrants, Terry MacCormack, a spokesperson for Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, said in a statement that the office was “in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard.” The email further read:

“At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts.”

Although it was reported that nearly 50 migrants arrived at the venue in DeSantis’ planes, it has not been officially announced if the governor will send more migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, or any other similar location.

Ron DeSantis’ latest move involving the migrants comes after the Florida Legislature approved a $12 million program to “facilitate the removal and relocation of undocumented immigrants to sanctuary states.”

Exploring the location of Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard is an island located in Massachusetts (Image via Getty Images)

Martha’s Vineyard is an island located on the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, about four miles across Vineyard Sound and south of Cape Cod. As per Britannica, the island is 20 miles long and 2–10 miles wide and stands 311 feet above sea level.

The existence of the island was first marked by Bartholomew Gosnold and Gabriel Archer in 1602, who named it after the former’s daughter Martha and the presence of numerous vines at the location. Thomas Mayhew purchased the island in 1641 and settled at the venue in 1642.

Martha's Vineyard was initially considered to be a part of New York but was given to Massachusetts in 1692. Along with the Elizabeth Islands and Chappaquiddick Island, the area included Nomans Land and Dukes County.

According to the official website, the island consists of 100 square miles of beaches, small towns, farm fields and woodlands. It comprises of six island towns, including Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, and West Tisbury.

These towns are reportedly home to several farmers, fishermen, entrepreneurs, tradesmen, writers, and teachers, among others. The majority of the island’s economy comes from yachting and tourism.

Martha's Vineyard is home to 15,000 people in the winter but can accommodate more than 100,000 people during the summer season. The island currently serves as a popular tourist destination with its long beaches, coastline, natural resources, museums, lighthouses, and maritime heritage.

