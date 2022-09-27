Is Disney closing for Hurricane Ian? Everything to know about the temporary closures

On Monday, September 26, Disney World announced some temporary closures from Wednesday to Friday due to the predicted weather conditions arising from Hurricane Ian. As the National Hurricane Center announced the formation of Tropical Depression Nine, the storm is expected to impact Florida, where Disney World and its various resorts are based.

While the winds are expected to blow at a speed of 100 miles per hour, the weather department has also put the state on flash flood alert. In such a situation, Central Florida’s biggest tourist destinations, including Disney World, are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

What all will Disney shut amidst Hurricane Ian scare? Details explored

As Florida is bracing itself for Hurricane Ian, which is making its way through the Caribbean, Walt Disney in Orlando, Florida could also be impacted. The park is currently operating under normal conditions. However, management is preparing to make some adjustments on the basis of the information provided to them by the National Weather Service.

Walt Disney World said:

“We continue to put the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian.”

At the same time, Disney notified the guests and visitors about some closures. Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed temporarily on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29. Some of the resorts will remain shut from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30. These resorts are Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Polynesian Village Resort.

WDW notifies patrons about the various closure amidst hurricane Ian scare. (Image via WDW)

Meanwhile, the staff is also getting in touch with guests who have current or upcoming reservations during these dates. However, theme parks will operate as usual until the storm hits the town.

Disney will not enforce its cancelation policies until further notice for resort dining and experiences like the Bibbid Bobbidi Boutique. However, as Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground are temporarily shut, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances have also been canceled for a brief time. Guests who have already paid for the tickets will be refunded their money.

The tourist destination was previously closed in 2017 for Hurricane Irma.

Tampa International Airport ✈️ @FlyTPA TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, TPA will suspend all operations on Tuesday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. The Airport will be closed to all visitors at that time. Read more: news.tampaairport.com/tpa-to-suspend… TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, TPA will suspend all operations on Tuesday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. The Airport will be closed to all visitors at that time. Read more: news.tampaairport.com/tpa-to-suspend…

Meanwhile, Florida citizens are now stocking up on supplies as the state prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. These winds are expected to be followed by torrential rains that can damage homes and businesses. Orlando's Mayor, Buddy Dyer, said:

“Residents should be assuming that we’re going to take a hit from a Category 1 hurricane directly like Hurricane Charley, and be prepared the same way – if they were – for Charley. This is really the height of hurricane season, so get prepared for this one, and you’ll be prepared for the rest of the season.”

Orlando International Airport @MCO We're closely monitoring the status of Hurricane Ian to identify the potential extent of impact to airport operations. The airport is currently open and operational. Please check with your airline directly in regards to their operations for the most up-to-date flight information. We're closely monitoring the status of Hurricane Ian to identify the potential extent of impact to airport operations. The airport is currently open and operational. Please check with your airline directly in regards to their operations for the most up-to-date flight information.

A lot of other closures are being done throughout the state to ensure the safety of the people living there.

Hurricane Ian is currently classified as a Category 2 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center. According to forecasters, Ian has the potential to become a major hurricane before it reaches the US.

