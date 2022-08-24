Fact Check: Is Disney World removing the Cinderella Castle? TikTok rumor debunked

With entertainment, the internet also comes up with news that are ultimately revealed to be rumors and hoaxes and the latest news doing the rounds is about Disney World and the much-loved Cinderella Castle. As per an online post, Disney World is all set to demolish the famous Cinderella Castle. This is reportedly set to happen sometime during the end of the park’s 50th anniversary.

The news is going viral on TikTok, with fans being taken aback by the news. So, is Disney World really removing the Cinderella Castle, or is it merely a rumor?

The truth behind the news of Disney World demolishing Cinderella Castle

A blog "mouse trap news" published a "breaking news" about how Disney is all set to remove the iconic Cinderella Castle. (Image via Mouse Trap News)

The news started creating a stir on social media on August 22, 2022, when a user on TikTok shared a video of Disney World demolishing the famous Cinderella Castle. As per the video, the castle will be removed after the Orlando Park’s 50th anniversary. A website run by the name “mouse trap news,” also published a similar story with the title “BREAKING: Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Will be Removed After 50th Anniversary.”

The TikTok video also talked about how the Magic Kingdom would look empty without the castle, and the announcement that came out of the blue shocked Disney fans. At the same time, we found out that the first video about the demolishing of the castle was also created by Mouse Trap News, which then engaged a lot of other users to believe the news and create more videos on the same.

However, the bio of the user who started this rumor read:

“Real Disney News that is 100% FAKE. The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News.”

The bio of the TikTok account to post about the demolishing reads "100% real fake news." (Image via TikTok)

This clears the air that the news being spread about Disney World demolishing Cinderella Castle is not true, and Disney does not have any plans to remove the Castle from its legendary park.

At the same time, the blog published on the website also has some pointers that hinted that the article was satirical. Moreover, the About Us page of the website also claims that the satire website is made to have some fun, and none of the news pieces being published on the website are true. The page reads:

“The Mouse Trap is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney park announcements to Disney hotel and resort news to made up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun. So technically our slogan The Moused Trusted Name in Disney News isn’t true, but we thought it was creative and funny, so we are running with it.”

Cinderella Castle: The tallest structure in Walt Disney World

The park is well-known for its castle, which is also the tallest structure in Walt Disney World. It was constructed in 1971, and took almost 18 months to complete. Being 100 feet taller than the Sleeping Beauty Castle, the height of the castle is somewhere around 189 feet.

Another factor that makes it unique is that the castle is not made of bricks. The structure is strong enough that the strong Florida winds and hurricanes have not been able to damage the building. However, being a tall structure, it is not as large as it seems from outside.

Being an iconic castle, Disney World has no plans of shutting down or demolishing the castle anytime soon. All in all, the news being spread is not true, and was written only for a few laughs.

