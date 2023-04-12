Has Bud Light lost four billion? Bloodbath article goes viral amid reports of sales dropping

Bud Light continues to face backlash following their recent partnership with trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Unexpectedly, conservatives managed to boycott the beer giant with fervor and seemingly canceled the brand. Subsequently, the company’s sales have drastically plummeted. It has also been predicted that their stock price will continue to fall, even after they have reportedly lost out on four billion dollars.

For those unversed, Anheuser Busch created custom beer cans with Mulvaney’s face on top of it to celebrate her “365 days of girlhood” milestone. Evidently, customers were upset with many opining that the company was unaware of who their customer-base was. They also felt that the beer company was attempting to go “woke" with their latest collaboration. Influencer Kid Rock was one of the many who boycotted the brand by using the cans for rifle practice.

Fox Business was among the many who commented on the brand's sales taking a hit. They announced that the brand “suffered a bloodbath this past weekend.”

News outlets reported that sales of bottled Bud Light products have dropped more than 30% the past week, while draught beer sales plummeted 50%.

The Post announced that Bud Light shares, which were initially at 10.6% went down 0.4% to $974 million this year.

The National Pulse announced that the $132.38 billion dollar market capitalization which Anheuser Busch boasted also dropped to $128.4 billion on April 10th.

Twitter user @DC_Draino noted:

"The Woke Bud Light campaign has already shaved off nearly **$4 BILLION** in company value."

“Spooked”: Bud Light distributors weary of ordering beer following Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Beer Business Daily noted that Anheuser Busch distributors placed fewer orders of Bud Light following the recent controversy. The publication noted:

"We reached out to a handful of A-B distributors who were spooked, most particularly in the Heartland and the South, and even then in their more rural areas."

Proving the same, restaurateur Guy Cummins, the owner of Smokin’ This and That BBQ, announced on Facebook that the eatery will no longer be serving Budweiser due to their recent alliance with Mulvaney. He claimed that the brand had “a lack of communication with their real-time plain folk customers.”

Owner of sports bar Case & Bucks, Jeff Fitter, also told Fox Business that they experienced a drastic drop in sales as well. Fitter stated:

"In Bud Light’s effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience."

Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing addresses Dylan Mulvaney collaboration

As matters got worse, Alissa Heinerscheid, the vice president of marketing, addressed the debatable partnership on the Make Yourself At Home podcast. She claimed that they were trying to attract “young drinkers” with inclusive campaigns. She said:

"This brand is in decline, it’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future... it’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity… it means having a campaign hat’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men."

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people.



Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light's VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using "inclusive" marketing to promote the brand to young people.

A spokesperson for the brand also addressed the controversy by stating that Anheuser Busch works with various influencers to connect with audiences of various demographics.

