Who is Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid? Bud Light VP of Marketing sparks controversy with inclusivity interview 

Bud Light continues to be the topic of debate online, with its Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, now making headlines. She recently revealed on the Make Yourself At Home podcast that the brand’s focus is no longer to cater to “frat guys,” but was to promote inclusivity. Since the interview went viral online, netizens have expressed keen interest in who she is and have attacked her vision for the brand.

Bud Light became the topic everyone was obsessing over after they collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Regular consumers of the beer were unhappy to see the company attempting to go “woke” and partner with the popular internet personality. Critics noted that the organization seemed to be unaware of who their key demographic was.

In the recent Make Yourself At Home episode, Alissa Gordon seemingly addressed the backlash the brand had garnered. She announced that they do not wish to be a brand that represents “fratty and out of touch humour” and focus on “inclusivity” instead. Gordon said:

“I had this super clear mandate. It’s like we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity… it means having a campaign hat’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different. And appeals to women and to men. And representation, isn’t it the heart of evolution? We had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty out of touch humor and it was really important that we had another approach.”

Old Row @OldRowOfficial



How’s that working out for you, lady? Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”. How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight https://t.co/zNYKbMnZnu

However, it seems like many did not agree with Alissa Gordon’s vision. Many were quick to bully her online. A few comments read:

Laura @teesandshorts Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, is the first woman to ever lead the popular brand down the toilet. Looks like A white suburban mom not confident in her skin. #Budlight Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, is the first woman to ever lead the popular brand down the toilet. Looks like A white suburban mom not confident in her skin. #Budlight https://t.co/85UNcREh3Y

JusticeBrandt @justicebrandt1 @LeftyKnoxJr @Timcast I assure Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid that her sophisticated positioning of the Bud Light brand is the most disastrous move of all its recent antics. She should be fired + so should whoever hired her. @LeftyKnoxJr @Timcast I assure Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid that her sophisticated positioning of the Bud Light brand is the most disastrous move of all its recent antics. She should be fired + so should whoever hired her.

Who is Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing?

Alissa Gordon who proudly calls herself the “first female to lead the largest beer brand in the industry” is a The Wharton School graduate. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the prestigious university. She also hold a bachelor’s of arts degree from Harvard University, where she pursued English Language and Literature/Letters.

Prior to becoming Vice President at the Anheuser-Busch company, Gordon started her career in marketing at Tapestry Networks. She left the organization five years later to become the Associate Brand Manager of Listerine. She went on to join Anheuser-Busch in May 2015 where she worked as a Director of Value Brands, the Director of Bud Light Sports & Music, the Senior Director of Bud Light Communications, the VP of Direct to Consumer Marketing, and then the VP of draftLine & Digital.

For the past 10 months she has been appointed as a VP in Bud Light, as per her official LinkedIn account.

Speaking about what advice she would give to those in the PR industry who are embracing innovation, she has said in an interview in the past:

“Routine, routine, routine. If you want to embrace innovation, show me your plans on a page of how you’re doing it.”

At the time of writing this article, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney had not responded to the backlash Bud Light was receiving. However, he has stirred up another debate by becoming a brand ambassador for Nike.

Poll : 0 votes