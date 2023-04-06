Fact Check: Did Bud Light fire its marketing team ? Viral article debunked 

Bud Light has garnered immense traction in recent days after revealing that Dylan Mulvaney is one of their brand ambassadors. Several netizens were displeased to learn that the transgender activist was representing the beer brewing company. After amassing backlash online, speculation of the brand’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch firing their entire marketing team has circulated online. However, this is far from the truth. The organization stood by their decision to collaborate with the influencer.

Bud Light found itself in hot waters after Dylan Mulvaney recently promoted the drink can that featured his face. The collaboration was created to celebrate the influencer’s “365 days of womanhood.” The partnership was heavily criticized by the brand’s transphobic customers who called them out for trying to be “woke” and not delivering to their traditional audience.

As the collaboration became a topic of debate online, right-wing website The Dunning-Kruger Times published an article that announced that Bud Light’s parent company fired the entire marketing department of the organization. The article said in a quote:

“We have a very particular retail customer base. They don’t like wokeness. They don’t agree that they should have to accept immoral people and their lifestyles.”

The publication also announced that they were “getting a new marketing campaign up and running.” Anheuser-Busch also claimed that they were considering getting Kid Rock to come on board to spearhead the marketing for the beverage.

This comes after the rapper opened fire on three cases of Bud Light. The Devil Without a Cause singer took to such drastic measures after Bud Light’s collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney was released.

Anheuser-Busch did not fire their marketing team after the Bud Light- Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Despite the aforementioned article looking very much believable, it is far from the truth. The website the piece was published on is best known for its parody and satirical stories.

The published articles are purely fictional and are not real. The same has been mentioned on their official website.

Anheuser-Busch did not release a statement in regards to them firing their marketing team. Neither have other reputed publications spread word of the supposed termination of employees.

Hence, it is safe to say that the news is fake.

Bud Light releases statement after Dylan Mulvaney advertisement pushback

As several netizens announced on social media that they were boycotting the alcoholic beverage, a spokesperson for the company announced that they were trying to connect with all their demographics and simply wanted to celebrate the influencer’s milestone without making any profits. They said in a statement:

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

At the time of writing this article, Dylan Mulvaney had not responded to the endless backlash the company was receiving.

Poll : 0 votes