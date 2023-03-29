"No more Kate Spade for me": Iconic brand sparks controversy over Dylan Mulvaney TikTok promotion

American fashion house Kate Spade sparked controversy online after it hired actress Dylan Mulvaney to promote its product line. On Tuesday, March 28, the 26-year-old personality took to her TikTok handle to share a promotional video for Kate Spade's spring collection.

In the clip, Mulvaney can be seen making an ensemble out of different products from the new range that comprises a pink dress, white sandals, and a white mini bag.

A trans woman and activist, Dylan has previously received backlash from right-wingers for sharing her experiences as a young trans person.

Twitter reactions on Dylan Mulvaney promoting Kate Spade's product range

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Dylan Mulvaney is now the newest face of Kate Spade New York.



After Dylan Mulvaney's TikTok video promoting Kate Spade's new range went viral, Twitterati was unhappy. Several users made transphobic comments against Mulvaney and misgendered her.

Others just bashed the New York-based fashion brand for hiring The Honest Show star and called the move "another one for patriarchy."

In 2022, US Politicians Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marsha Blackburn slammed the actress

Dylan Mulvaney sparked controversy last year after she interviewed President Joe Biden for the news outlet NowThis. After she asked the 80-year-old politician about his thoughts on the states having the right to ban transition-related care, Biden responded:

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.”

Several right-wing politicians, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, slammed the actress for her words.

Taylor Green said:

“I introduced a bill to stop gender affirming care on kids & they want me dead. I’m being swatted while fake women visiting Biden are being swooned.”

Blackburn shared a video of Dylan on Twitter where she talked about her experience of shopping in public with people staring at her crotch because it "doesn't look like a little Barbie pocket.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn @MarshaBlackburn Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal. https://t.co/44oJMBh1Cn

Marsha Blackburn earned the support of trans woman and former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, who condoned the 26-year-old's "absurdity."

Jenner also addressed Mulvaney's issue of the vaginal bulge, stating she does not support showcasing genitals in public, and congratulated the 26-year-old for being a trans "with a p*nis."

Brief background on Dylan Mulvaney

Born on December 29, 1996, Dylan Mulvaney is a native of San Diego, California. She began her professional acting career in 2015 by starring in the television series Awkwardness. Since then, she has appeared in several shows in cameo roles.

On March 12, 2022, Dylan started her video series, titled Day _ of Girlhood on TikTok, documenting her journey as a trans woman after coming out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking to People Magazine in early March, she opened up about dating as a trans woman and shared she is yet to experience her first kiss as a transitioned person.

“I’m getting a little impatient because, especially when you’re feeling yourself and even looking at that Grammys picture, I’m like, that’s somebody who should not be single. But then you’re like, wait, why is no one in the DMs?”

She also added that she cannot wait to show the world that a trans person can be in a “healthy, happy relationship.”

As per her IMDb profile, she will next appear in a short film titled Dinner Party Dictator as Kit.

