"I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals": Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney drama explained as Twitter backlash boils over 

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner says she is "disgusted" by the numerous death threats she and her team have received in response to her criticism of TikTok trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney.
On October 30, the 73-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to state that she is garnering a lot of backlash for voicing her opinion on day-to-day events around the world and that all of the hate is coming from the 'inclusive' LGBTQIA+ community.
"I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day."
Jenner stated in two subsequent tweets that receiving death threats over differences of opinion will not prevent her from sharing her thoughts on various issues.
"Since when is a different opinion grounds for such hatred and death wishes? Do better! Difference of opinion, dialogue, and conversation is critical to making progress as society. Trying to shut me down by threatening my life over and over will never stop me from speaking my opinion. NEVER!"
While the former Olympic winner did not reveal what sparked this backlash, she has been under fire since last week over her feud with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney drama explained
On October 25, Jenner retweeted a video shared by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn criticizing Mulvaney over one of her videos, following which the former garnered negative social media attention.
Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame after she spoke to President Joe Biden about trans-related healthcare at the White House. Her appearance attracted media attention, which led to the resurfacing of a months-old video. In the video, Mulvaney talks about getting unusual stares from strangers whenever she is out in tight clothing and normalizing "women having bulges."
Senator Blackburn dubbed the contents of Mulvaney's video "absurdity," and it was retweeted by Caitlyn Jenner, who hailed the politician for her words.
"@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone - one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"
Further, Caitlyn Jenner misgendered Mulvaney while replying to one user talking about issues with her vaginal bulge, writing that "he" (Mulvaney) was talking about "his p*nis."
While Jenner faced backlash, she stood firm in her criticism of Dylan. By sharing a New York Post article, she stated that she does not support "exposing your genitals in a public way and in a public place."
Twitter reactions on Caitlyn Jenner's recent comments
Several Twitter users slammed Caitlyn Jenner's criticism of Dylan Mulvaney and bashed her for calling out someone from her own community. Jenner was also called a "horrible person" for supporting right-wing agendas, which are mostly anti-trans.
After Caitlyn Jenner's series of tweets on the app, Dylan Mulvaney took to her TikTok handle to call out the media personality for misgendering her.
“Not you calling me a he. That is just terrible…but then you didn’t stop there.”
Referencing one of Jenner's other tweets, Dylan said:
“Girl, you’re making me sound like I’m some creepy flasher exposing myself! I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall, and I never been great with sarcasm, but I do think that last line was probably not an actual congrats.”
She also stated that she has no desire to know Jenner after the latter publicly degraded her.
“A Trans person invalidating another trans person is pretty evil in my eyes.”
Caitlyn Jenner has yet to respond to Dylan's TikTok video as of this writing.