"I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals": Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney drama explained as Twitter backlash boils over 

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner says she is "disgusted" by the numerous death threats she and her team have received in response to her criticism of TikTok trans rights activist Dylan Mulvaney.

On October 30, the 73-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to state that she is garnering a lot of backlash for voicing her opinion on day-to-day events around the world and that all of the hate is coming from the 'inclusive' LGBTQIA+ community.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day. I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week. It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day.

Jenner stated in two subsequent tweets that receiving death threats over differences of opinion will not prevent her from sharing her thoughts on various issues.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner Difference of opinion, dialogue, and conversation is critical to making progress as society. Trying to shut me down by threatening my life over and over will never stop me from speaking my opinion. NEVER! Difference of opinion, dialogue, and conversation is critical to making progress as society. Trying to shut me down by threatening my life over and over will never stop me from speaking my opinion. NEVER!

While the former Olympic winner did not reveal what sparked this backlash, she has been under fire since last week over her feud with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney drama explained

On October 25, Jenner retweeted a video shared by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn criticizing Mulvaney over one of her videos, following which the former garnered negative social media attention.

Dylan Mulvaney rose to fame after she spoke to President Joe Biden about trans-related healthcare at the White House. Her appearance attracted media attention, which led to the resurfacing of a months-old video. In the video, Mulvaney talks about getting unusual stares from strangers whenever she is out in tight clothing and normalizing "women having bulges."

Senator Blackburn dubbed the contents of Mulvaney's video "absurdity," and it was retweeted by Caitlyn Jenner, who hailed the politician for her words.

"@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone - one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"

Further, Caitlyn Jenner misgendered Mulvaney while replying to one user talking about issues with her vaginal bulge, writing that "he" (Mulvaney) was talking about "his p*nis."

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis. nypost.com/2022/10/27/cai… There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis. nypost.com/2022/10/27/cai…

While Jenner faced backlash, she stood firm in her criticism of Dylan. By sharing a New York Post article, she stated that she does not support "exposing your genitals in a public way and in a public place."

Twitter reactions on Caitlyn Jenner's recent comments

Several Twitter users slammed Caitlyn Jenner's criticism of Dylan Mulvaney and bashed her for calling out someone from her own community. Jenner was also called a "horrible person" for supporting right-wing agendas, which are mostly anti-trans.

Ridin With Biden 🇺🇸 @AwesomeBiden Who thinks Caitlyn Jenner is a self hating transphobic despicable hypocrite? Who thinks Caitlyn Jenner is a self hating transphobic despicable hypocrite?

Simon Curtis @simoncurtis @Caitlyn_Jenner The absolute gall of you to come after a fellow trans person for merely existing… you have had every privilege, comfort, and opportunity afforded to you, even been spared prison after KILLING someone, and you choose to use your platform for this? A truly nauseating disgrace. @Caitlyn_Jenner The absolute gall of you to come after a fellow trans person for merely existing… you have had every privilege, comfort, and opportunity afforded to you, even been spared prison after KILLING someone, and you choose to use your platform for this? A truly nauseating disgrace.

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 @cmclymer Caitlyn Jenner wants so desperately for the right wing to love her that she'll do and say anything in pursuit of that validation. They give her some talking points, bereft of empathy, and she parrots them in the false hope of finally being accepted. She is a walking tragedy. Caitlyn Jenner wants so desperately for the right wing to love her that she'll do and say anything in pursuit of that validation. They give her some talking points, bereft of empathy, and she parrots them in the false hope of finally being accepted. She is a walking tragedy.

Amy Esposito @LegendofAmyAnn @Caitlyn_Jenner No matter how many surgeries you can afford to create the body you feel most authentic in, you can never change how truly ugly your soul is. @Caitlyn_Jenner No matter how many surgeries you can afford to create the body you feel most authentic in, you can never change how truly ugly your soul is.

Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 @smc429 @Caitlyn_Jenner You are a transgender person speaking on behalf of a party who BANS ANYTHING TRANSGENDER. You are a disgrace and do more harm than good. @Caitlyn_Jenner You are a transgender person speaking on behalf of a party who BANS ANYTHING TRANSGENDER. You are a disgrace and do more harm than good.

GG Mac ☮️, Pro Choice, I stand w/🇺🇦, F off Putin @GG_MacM13 @Caitlyn_Jenner The left rejects you because you are a horrible person, the right rejects you for being trans. You can change being a horrible person but you can’t change who you are. You must really hate yourself to support people who hate you for who you are. @Caitlyn_Jenner The left rejects you because you are a horrible person, the right rejects you for being trans. You can change being a horrible person but you can’t change who you are. You must really hate yourself to support people who hate you for who you are.

she said hiiiiiieeee @AK503COCO @Caitlyn_Jenner You are so hateful and exclusionary. Not everyone has millions to use to transition. Bottom surgery is not a requirement for trans women to be trans. Get over yourself @Caitlyn_Jenner You are so hateful and exclusionary. Not everyone has millions to use to transition. Bottom surgery is not a requirement for trans women to be trans. Get over yourself

GROVEL, HUMANS! It's ZOE!!! @Blankzilla I genuinely think Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most vile, pathetic people on this planet. Being so lucky to have transitioned with easy access to the best Healthcare and a fortune to make things as easy as possible and turning on other trans folks for scraps and attention I genuinely think Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most vile, pathetic people on this planet. Being so lucky to have transitioned with easy access to the best Healthcare and a fortune to make things as easy as possible and turning on other trans folks for scraps and attention

After Caitlyn Jenner's series of tweets on the app, Dylan Mulvaney took to her TikTok handle to call out the media personality for misgendering her.

“Not you calling me a he. That is just terrible…but then you didn’t stop there.”

Referencing one of Jenner's other tweets, Dylan said:

mourning for itaewon @wonh06pac dylan mulvaney is so kind and supportive towards everyone. she deserves the world. period. here is a small portion of her latest ig post for c. jenner dylan mulvaney is so kind and supportive towards everyone. she deserves the world. period. here is a small portion of her latest ig post for c. jenner https://t.co/U2I8LZAEkf

“Girl, you’re making me sound like I’m some creepy flasher exposing myself! I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall, and I never been great with sarcasm, but I do think that last line was probably not an actual congrats.”

She also stated that she has no desire to know Jenner after the latter publicly degraded her.

“A Trans person invalidating another trans person is pretty evil in my eyes.”

Caitlyn Jenner has yet to respond to Dylan's TikTok video as of this writing.

