Why is Boycott Ulta Beauty trending? Dylan Mulvaney controvesy explained as campaign triggers backlash 

Anti-transgender activists recently announced that they are boycotting Ulta Beauty after the latter released a video celebrating inclusivity. The makeup giant created a series titled The Beauty Of. In it, Dylan Mulvaney discussed her transition and idea of womanhood with host and celebrity hairstylist David Lopez.

Meanwhile, on Thursday’s episode of Ulta Beauty’s bi-weekly podcast, David Lopez, a gender-fluid and Latinx celebrity hairstylist, welcomed TikTok influencer, actress and comedian, Dylan Mulvaney.

The duo dived into topics including identity and their personal journeys in the LGBTQ community. While detailing the same, Mulvaney, who has an audience of over eight million followers on TikTok, said:

“Now I know that I can find love, I know I can still be a performer, I know that I can have a family. I want to be a mom one day- and I absolutely can.”

Ulta Beauty released a promotional clip across their social media platforms. Those interested in watching the podcast episode can view it on the brand’s official YouTube page.

In the episode, Dylan Mulvaney also detailed her recent transition and explained how she grew up in a conservative family and the difficulties she faced in finding her inner beauty and the confidence it takes to show it off publicly.

Mulvaney also explained that people were bashing her over her “girlhood” series, where many claimed that she was being transphobic. In the video, she claimed:

“I get a lot of hate about calling myself a 'girl' and not a 'woman.' And because you know that term, they think I'm infantilizing myself or that you know, once you turn 18 you're no longer a girl… so I think some of that's rooted in transphobia.”

The Ulta Beauty podcast episode was quick to go viral across social media platforms, with transphobic netizens claiming that Mulvaney and Lopez were being “misogynistic.” Some also claimed that Mulvaney was appropriating womanhood and simply wearing it as a costume.

Several netizens endlessly misgendered the episode's participants and claimed that they were boycotting the brand. Others also announced that they were not going to buy products from the brand anymore.

A few tweets read:

CyberSnake: "Boycott Ulta this has gone too far these men will never know what it's like to be a woman."



Are You F’ing Kidding Me? 🙄🙄

Congratulations Ulta on Your New Customer Base

Will Happily Boycott!

Ziva: "So Ulta beauty Disrespects Women (Real Biological Women) & then 'Requests' Those They Disrespected Must 'Respect' Men who Appropriate Our Gender?? Are You F'ing Kidding Me? Congratulations Ulta on Your New Customer Base. Will Happily Boycott! #BoycottUlta"

Elizabeth Naves: "Start leaving reviews in the ulta apps and don't forget to boycott ulta beauty at target. #BoycottUlta"

Ulta Beauty releases statement following the anti-trans backlash

The brand took to social media to defend their podcast series. They wrote online that they believe that beauty has no boundaries. The brand also asked netizens to be respectful of those who were part of the podcast. Their statement read:

“The premise of ‘The Beauty Of…’ is to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards. We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive (1/2)”

Ulta Beauty @ultabeauty The premise of ‘The Beauty Of…’ is to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards. We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive (1/2) The premise of ‘The Beauty Of…’ is to feature conversations that widen the lens surrounding traditional beauty standards. We believe beauty is for everyone. And while we recognize some conversations we host will challenge perspectives and opinions, we believe constructive (1/2)

In another tweet, they added:

“dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect. (2/2)”

Ulta Beauty @ultabeauty dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect. (2/2) dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect. (2/2)

Who is Dylan Mulvaney?

Dylan Mulvaney is a 25-year-old social media personality. She got her big break after starring in comedy show The Honest Show, where she plays Curtis. She debuted on television for the first time on Awkwardness.

Since spending time in front of the camera, she has used her voice to share her experiences as a transwoman. After boasting the status of being an influencer, she was also a featured speaker for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

