"A legit cause for publicity": Demi Lovato changes pronouns, sparks online debate

American songstress Demi Lovato has sparked an online debate after she revealed adopting she/her pronouns again.

Recently, while talking to Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast, the 29-year-old star stated that she is "such a fluid person." In the same podcast interview, Demi Lovato revealed the reason behind adding she/her pronouns aside from using they/them is that she has been feeling more feminine lately.

"I think what's important is nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato has added her new pronouns on her Instagram bio, which now reads "they/them/she/her."

When the host admitted that she does not "quite understand" they/them pronouns, Lovato said:

"Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again. I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core."

The Heart Attack singer used they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary in May 2021.

Instagram reactions to Demi Lovato's announcement

After the news went viral, some Instagram users had mixed reactions to Demi Lovato's announcement. In a post by Def Noodles, the user pointed out how a Daily Mail headline could be misleading to people where they have claimed that Lovato has "reverted" her pronouns to she/her.

In the comments section, several people hailed the star, while others criticized her for "being confused" and using an important cause for "publicity" and "attention."

Demi Lovato is not offended by people misgendering her

In July 2021, Demi Lovato stated in a message uploaded on her social media handles that she does not get offended when people misgender her but only if they are willing to learn.

Demi Lovato @ddlovato 🏼 I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 https://t.co/nd37qvMGqk

"I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. It's all about your intention. It's important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it's okay."

Lovato is now focused on music and will release her new album HOLY FVCK on August 19.

